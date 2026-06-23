Festival 56 to present Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’ June 28-July 29

Festival 56 returns with free outdoor productions of "The Comedy of Errors" at Soldiers & Sailors Park. Photo provided by Festival 56

Festival 56 in Princeton presents what is generally considered Shakespeare’s first play, “The Comedy of Errors,” as its free offering for theater lovers this year.

The play opens at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Soldiers & Sailors Park. Following performances will run Wednesday and Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through July 29.

Admission is free.

According to a news release from Festival 56, the play’s laughs are provided by not one, but two, sets of identical twins. Antipholus has come from Syracuse with his servant, Dromio, to the legendarily mystical city of Ephesus not knowing it is home to their respective twins: Antipholus (of Ephesus) and his servant, Dromio (of Ephesus).

As the play unfolds the characters are mistaken one for the other by wives, merchants, bailiffs, a Duke and each other, causing confusion for the players and hilarity for the audience.

“Our team has crafted a production that will delight not only Shakespeare lovers but audiences of all ages and interests,” Marck Bitler, producing artistic director, said in the news release. “Director Jim Brigman has woven contemporary pop and rock music into the play, all performed live by the actors on stage. Don’t be surprised if you see an Antipholus with a guitar, an upright bass or a Dromio with a ukulele. It’s sure to be a wonderful way to enjoy the Princeton summers we all know and love.”

Bring a lawn chair and discover why audiences have been enjoying “the madness of total bewilderment” ever since it was first performed in 1594.

For more information, visit festival56.com.