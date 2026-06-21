Dazzling fireworks, ‘80s pop band coming to Taste of Oak Brook July 3

Taste of Oak Brook is set for July 3, 2026. (Image provided by the Village of Oak Brook )

The annual Taste of Oak Brook returns on July 3, promising to be bigger and better in 2026.

This year’s event will feature an expanded drone show, private group spaces, beer garden, 20-minute fireworks show by CD Peacock and live music, including the iconic 80’s pop band experience, Sixteen Candles, as well as Whiskey Friends: The Morgan Wallen Experience.

Additional performances throughout the evening include an electric set by DJ Speed and others. The fun doesn’t stop there, as Taste of Oak Brook is also offering an expanded beer garden adjoining the main stage, as well as a variety of exceptional food and beverage from local Oak Brook and Chicagoland restaurants.

As in past years, the Taste of Oak Brook remains a free event for all attendees. Ample parking is available in VIP, preferred and value parking lots for a fee.

The Taste of Oak Brook is hosted at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, and opens at 2 p.m., with food service beginning upon opening, and the event concludes around 10:30 p.m., following the CD Peacock fireworks display.

For more information, visit oak-brook.org/1280/Taste-of-Oak-Brook.