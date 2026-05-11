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The Scene

Third Friday events bring art, culture, community to downtown Ottawa

There were plenty of games and art activities for people of all ages Friday, July 19, 2024, during Ottawa's Third Friday.

There were plenty of games and art activities for people of all ages Friday, July 19, 2024, during Ottawa's Third Friday. (Derek Barichello)

By Aimee Barrows

Celebrate art, culture and food in downtown Ottawa as Third Friday outdoor community events return for the 2026 season.

The free events are held once a month May through September. The first Third Friday of the year is May 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. Additional dates are June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

There were plenty of games and activities for visitors of the Third Friday Artisan Market on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Ottawa.

There were plenty of games and activities for visitors of the Third Friday artisan arket on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

The event features more than 40 local vendors and artists, kids activities, live music and more. In addition, several local restaurants and businesses offer later shopping, discounts, food and drink specials.

Open Space began Third Friday in 2019 inside the gallery, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, owner Amanda Weygand Zehr brought the events out into the street.

“It has really taken off ever since,” she said previously. “I created this event as a way for local artists and small businesses in our community to be seen.”

For more information about Third Friday, visit the Facebook page or Open Space Gallery’s website.

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Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.