Third Friday events bring art, culture, community to downtown Ottawa

There were plenty of games and art activities for people of all ages Friday, July 19, 2024, during Ottawa's Third Friday. (Derek Barichello)

Celebrate art, culture and food in downtown Ottawa as Third Friday outdoor community events return for the 2026 season.

The free events are held once a month May through September. The first Third Friday of the year is May 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. Additional dates are June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

There were plenty of games and activities for visitors of the Third Friday artisan arket on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

The event features more than 40 local vendors and artists, kids activities, live music and more. In addition, several local restaurants and businesses offer later shopping, discounts, food and drink specials.

Open Space began Third Friday in 2019 inside the gallery, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, owner Amanda Weygand Zehr brought the events out into the street.

“It has really taken off ever since,” she said previously. “I created this event as a way for local artists and small businesses in our community to be seen.”

For more information about Third Friday, visit the Facebook page or Open Space Gallery’s website.