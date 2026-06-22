Dixon Municipal Band concert to include marches, patriotic favorites Thursday

The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

The Dixon Municipal Band will continue its 2026 Summer Sounds concert series on Thursday, June 25.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. The free community concert is under the direction of Jon James and is open to audiences of all ages.

The evening’s program will feature a variety of traditional band favorites, highlighted by three exciting marches: “El Capitan” by John Philip Sousa, “Noble Men” by Henry Fillmore, and “Allied Honor” by Karl L. King.

Concertgoers will also enjoy “Country Club Stomp,” a lively and entertaining selection that showcases the versatility and energy of the concert band.

The program will include the featured work “Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst, one of the most celebrated compositions in the concert band repertoire.

Additional selections include the patriotic favorites “Fantasy on Yankee Doodle” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” along with music from “The Sound of Music” and “A Scott Joplin Retrospective.”

Audience members will have opportunities to win door prizes provided by Rustic Paw Studio, McDonald’s, Ace Hardware, Arthur’s Garden Deli, and Dairy Queen. Roiel Scoop Ice Cream will be on hand selling refreshments throughout the evening.