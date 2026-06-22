New restaurant, retailers to open at Yorktown Center in Lombard

A new mural titled "Flourish" has popped up at the main entrance of Yorktown Center in Lombard. Artists Veronica Martinez of Chicago and Edgar Sosa of Cicero took their inspiration from Lombard history and the village's famed flora. (Brian Hill | Staff Photographer) (Brian Hill)

Several new stores and a new dining option are set to open at Lombard’s Yorktown Center, the 1.2 million square-foot shopping center with more than 150 specialty stores and 15 restaurants and eateries.

New Retailers

Dick’s Going, Going Gone - The discount arm of Dick’s Sporting Goods, this store offers a great assortment of athletic clothing and shoes and accessories at discounted prices from brands including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more. Located across from Last Chance.

- The discount arm of Dick’s Sporting Goods, this store offers a great assortment of athletic clothing and shoes and accessories at discounted prices from brands including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more. Located across from Last Chance. Comic Forge - A comic book store dedicated to providing inclusive and diverse content that both entertains and provokes educated social thinking. Upper Level just off Center Court.

- A comic book store dedicated to providing inclusive and diverse content that both entertains and provokes educated social thinking. Upper Level just off Center Court. New Man Men’s Wear - For the sharp-dressed man, clothes and accessories to make an impression. Upper level of Center Court.

- For the sharp-dressed man, clothes and accessories to make an impression. Upper level of Center Court. Custom X - Customize your own designs on shirts, hoodies, hats, beanies, and stickers. Lower level of Center Court.

- Customize your own designs on shirts, hoodies, hats, beanies, and stickers. Lower level of Center Court. Akira - A taste of the season’s most wearable trends, including a signature mix of designer pieces and affordable in-house apparel. Located on the Upper Level across from H&M.

New Dining Option

UZUMAKI Revolving Sushi - Nigri, sushi rolls and sashimi – delivered by an AI Bullet Train conveyor belt right to your table, all prepared with the highest quality ingredients.

Health and Wellness

Swan Wellness - Offering therapies including acupuncture, Gua Sha, moxibustion, Tui Na, stretching, cupping and hydrohead therapy by an NBHWC board certified Health Coach and ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

For more information about Yorktown Center, visit yorktowncenter.com.