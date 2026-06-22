Princeton’s Festival 56 presents ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ July 3-11

Festival 56 in Princeton presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy “You Can’t Take It With You at The Grace Theater July 3-11. (Image provided by Festival 56)

Festival 56 in Princeton continues its summer season with the beloved, family-friendly, Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy “You Can’t Take It With You at The Grace Theater July 3-11.

Audiences are invited to meet the eccentric Sycamore family in this classic play written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman.

Each member of the unconventional family pursues wildly different passions, from fireworks to ballet, creating a household full of charm, chaos and hilarity. This timeless comedy celebrates individuality and the joy of living life on your own terms, making it a delightful experience for audiences of all ages, according to a news release from the theater.

Directed by Chicago-based Emiley Kiser, the production features a cast of local talent working alongside professional artists.

Tickets are on sale now available online at festival56.com or by calling the box office at 815-879 - 5656. Ticket prices are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors ages 65 and older, and $17 for students.

The Grace Theater is wheelchair accessible and offers wheelchair-accessible seating. Festival 56 will make reasonable accommodations for patrons with disabilities. Requests for special accommodations should be made through the box office at least two weeks prior to the performance date.