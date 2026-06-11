Watch all the World Cup action at these local sports bars

A fan cheers during the first half of an international friendly match Tuesday, June 9, between Iceland and Argentina in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill/AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the most anticipated sports events in the world, kicks off this week.

The tournament begins Thursday, June 11, and the U.S. men’s team plays Paraguay at 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, in California.

If you can’t make it out to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, catch the match at one of these sports bars in northern Illinois.

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

MVP will have $6 Michelob Ultra drafts served in special commemorative World Cup cups that customers can keep (while supplies last). The main sports bar has a giant screen for the matches, smaller TVs scattered around the bar, as well as TVs on the covered outdoor patio. The menu is filled with new summer specials. 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

Fatty’s Pub & Grille – DeKalb

The legendary DeKalb business has several TVs scattered around the bar and dining areas, so you won’t miss a goal. Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois draft beers will be on special during every match. A portion of the proceeds from every draft purchased will go to DeKalb County United Soccer Club. 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. fattysniu.com

The Can Bar – Naperville

The Can Bar is hosting watch parties for all matches, opening early with plenty of screens. Enjoy cold pints while cheering on the U.S. (or your favorite team). The Can is a premier destination in the western suburbs for all the FIFA action. 634 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville. Visit The Can Bar on Facebook for more information.

Pints – Elmhurst

With 17 TVs, Pints in Elmhurst is always a great choice on game day. World Cup game day specials include $16 domestic buckets and $25 Miller Lite beer towers. Check out the 20 craft beers on tap, 50 can and bottle options, and a delicious menu with wings, cheese curds, nachos, burgers, sandwiches and more. 112 S. York St., Elmhurst. pintselmhurst.com

Draft Picks – Naperville

Draft Picks has two large video walls plus additional TVs to watch all the matches. The first World Cup watch party begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, with Mexico vs. South Africa. 523 Fairway Drive, Naperville. draftpicksnaperville.com

FIFA World Cup 2026 signage covers the front of Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, June 8, 2026, as it is transformed to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Another Round Bar & Grill – Downers Grove

Another Round Bar & Grill is a great place to watch matches in DuPage County, with two bars and plenty of TVs, as well as a late-night menu with pizza, burgers, wings and more. 5141 Main St., Downers Grove. anotherroundbarandgrill.com

Old Town Pour House – Oak Brook & Naperville

Old Town Pour House offers a modern take on American classics in a vibrant environment. Both locations offer more than 90 beers on tap, including 30 local breweries. 8 Oak Brook Center, Oakbrook, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville. oldtownpourhouse.com

Chicago Street Pour House – Elgin

Enjoy $12 32-ounce Truly hard seltzer fishbowls and $16 Miller and Coors buckets while watching all the FIFA matches on the many TVs around the bar and dining area. 1350 E. Chicago St., Elgin. pourhousekitchen.com

Flagship on the Fox – St. Charles

This sports bar in downtown St. Charles, perched just steps off the Fox River, has several TVs in the bar area to catch the action. The watch party begins at 2 p.m. Thursday and continues Friday with the U.S. match at 8 p.m. Reservations are being accepted. Check out their live music lineup, gaming stations, and happy-hour and game-day food and drink specials. 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. flagshiponthefox.com

The GOAT burger+cocktail bar – Batavia

The GOAT is the place to watch the matches in Batavia, with drink specials, giveaways and more. The matches will be shown with a projector for live, big-screen action. Check out the June Burger of the Month, the Ched+Peno Burger: two patties, stuffed with cheddar and jalapenos, plus more cheddar, chili aioli, lettuce, pickle and onion. Don’t forget GOAT’s extensive whiskey list. 107 E. Wilson St., Batavia. thegoatbatavia.com

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill – Geneva, St. Charles, Elgin, Crystal Lake, Huntley and Hoffman Estates

Rookies has several locations in the suburbs, including St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Elgin, Crystal Lake and Hoffman Estates. Each site has multiple TVs, perfect for when you want to watch several matches and games side by side. Visit Rookies on Facebook to find information on food and drink specials throughout the tournament. rookiespub.com

Legends Grill and Bar – Yorkville

Enjoy craft cocktails and an extensive beer list while watching the matches on one of the many TVs at the bar. Daily food and drink specials are available, including their famous jumbo wings and shrimp. Other locations include Woodridge and Mokena. 620 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. legendsgrillbar.com/yorkville-il

Anchor Bar – Oswego

Check out all the action on the huge screens in this family-friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Anchor Bar has more than 50 screens around the bar and dining area, so you won’t miss a second of the action. The bar is known for its wings and burgers, but the menu has plenty of options, including fresh salads, pasta, pizza and wraps. 2440 U.S. Highway 34, Oswego. anchorbar.com

Sideouts Sports Tavern – Island Lake

Watch all the matches on more than 30 TVs, including a giant 15-foot TV, at Sideouts Sports Tavern. The menu is filled with classic pub appetizers, sliders, fresh soups and salads, burgers, wraps, ribs, mac and cheese, and much more. Food and drink specials will be available. 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. 3dsideouts.com

Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill – Crystal Lake

Watch the matches on one of the many TVs located around the bar, and enjoy a menu featuring pizza, a wide variety of salads, and traditional sports bar appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders. 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake. goallinesportsgrill.com

Offsides Sports Bar & Grill – Woodstock

Offsides Sports Bar & Grill is lined with sports memorabilia, making it the perfect atmosphere to watch all the matches! Their huge menu includes all the traditional appetizers like cheese curds, house-baked pretzels, onion rings and more, as well as classic pub grub like wings, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Other options include tacos, pizza and hot dogs. 680 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. offsidesbar.com

Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar – Romeoville

Kick Off will broadcast all the action with a watch party on Thursday, June 11, beginning at 2 p.m. with Mexico vs. South Africa. The FIFA matches will be broadcast on every screen. 1101 N. Independence Blvd., Romeoville. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Heroes West Sports Grill – Joliet & Lemont

The original location in Joliet has 45 high-definition TVs, so you won’t miss any of the action! Enjoy the made-from-scratch menu and wash it down with one of 38 draft beers. They have bingo nights, sip-and-paint events, live music and more in Joliet, and bowling, billiards, trivia nights and 23 high-definition TVs in Lemont. 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet, and 1015 State St., Lemont. heroeswestbar.com

Double ‘J’ Sports Bar – Joliet

Joliet’s west side is home to Double “J” Sports Bar, with walls of TVs inside – a great place to watch several games and matches at once! Double “J” also offers a wide range of bourbons. 1001 Essington Road, Joliet. doublejsportsbar.com

Corrigan’s Pub – Shorewood

Check out all the matches on the rows of TVs above the bar and in the dining area in this lively Irish sports bar. Corrigan’s has 40 TVs, including some on the patio, and offers daily food and drink specials. 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. corriganspub52.com

Davidson’s Bar & Grill – Homer Glen

Davidson’s will show every match, from the opening round to the championship. Specials include $5 Stella Artois, $3 Bud drafts and $15 Michelob Ultra buckets. 14136 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

Hollywood Casino Joliet

The new casino offers premium viewing options at The Sportsbook’s over-40-foot TV screen, plus drink specials, interactive games and ticket giveaways to championship games. hollywoodcasinojoliet.com

ILLINOIS VALLEY

9th Street Pub – La Salle

Catch the matches on 9th Street Pub’s big screen and enjoy food and drink specials, as well as giveaways. This bar and grill has been serving the Illinois Valley for nearly 50 years. Menu items include wings, cheese curds and breaded mushrooms for appetizers, plus sandwiches, burgers, fries, and even breakfast. 253 Ninth St., La Salle. 9thstpub.com

Riverfront Bar and Grill – Peru

The bar at this family-owned and -operated bar has 20 HD TVs to watch all the matches, as well as unique stools with college logos and local sports memorabilia. The bar also features live music, magic shows and daily food and drink specials. 1525 Water St., Peru. riverfrontbar.com

Shakers Sports Bar & Grill – Ottawa

Craft beer, plenty of spirits, live entertainment and lots of sports await you at Shakers, one of the best places to watch matches in the Illinois Valley. The menu includes appetizers like chili cheese tater tots, white cheddar nuggets, pretzel bites and fried ravioli, plus burgers, wings, chicken, nachos, sandwiches, grilled cheese, pizza and much more. 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. shakersottawa.com

The Factory Pub and Grub – Sterling

A great place to watch games and matches in the Sauk Valley, The Factory has big screens and TVs around the dining area and bar. Create your own sandwich, with a choice of chicken, pork, burgers, black bean patties and more, as well as many specialty sandwiches. The extensive menu also features wings, wraps, salads, chicken-finger baskets and nachos. 103 W. Third St., Sterling. thefactorypubngrubil.com

Dunk’s Bar & Grill – Dixon

With TVs over the bar and placed throughout the dining area, there’s not a bad seat in the house at Dunk’s, which used to be known as Corner Spot. The menu is vast and varied, with both food and drink specials every night. 510 Chicago Ave., Dixon. dunksbar.com