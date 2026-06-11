Midsummer Wine Walk set for June 20 in Crystal Lake

Ottawa Food and Wine Festival will host samplings of popular wines, local food demos and free live music - this Saturday. Photo provided by Ottawa Downtown Association

Sip your way around the world in downtown Crystal Lake this summer.

Crystal Lake’s second annual Midsummer Wine Walk is set for 2 to 6 p.m. June 20 in downtown Crystal Lake.

Visit 17 downtown pouring locations, each offering samples of both red and white wines from a different region of the world. Enjoy tasty snacks, in-store specials, live musicians and more.

As the event winds down, head to the gazebo in Depot Park to trade in the wristband for a take-home bottle of wine.

Participating locations include Aroma Coffee & Wine, The Community Foundation of McHenry County, Curated by Laney & Freundly Designs, Dalzell Jewelers, The Facial Bar, Heisler’s Bootery, Kitchen Outfitters, Lulu’s Wiggin Out, McKenna Law, NuImage Aesthetics & Wellness, Off the Vine Wine Shop, The Olive Tap, Pots & Pies Bakery, The Running Depot, Soil & Spade Plant Shop, The Spice & Tea Exchange and Wear Did U Get That.

Tickets are limited and went on sale May 7.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit downtowncl.org/wine-walk.