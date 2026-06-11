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Midsummer Wine Walk set for June 20 in Crystal Lake

Ottawa Food and Wine Festival will host samplings of popular wines, local food demos and free live music - this Saturday. Photo provided by Ottawa Downtown Association

Ottawa Food and Wine Festival will host samplings of popular wines, local food demos and free live music - this Saturday. Photo provided by Ottawa Downtown Association

By Aimee Barrows

Sip your way around the world in downtown Crystal Lake this summer.

Crystal Lake’s second annual Midsummer Wine Walk is set for 2 to 6 p.m. June 20 in downtown Crystal Lake.

Visit 17 downtown pouring locations, each offering samples of both red and white wines from a different region of the world. Enjoy tasty snacks, in-store specials, live musicians and more.

As the event winds down, head to the gazebo in Depot Park to trade in the wristband for a take-home bottle of wine.

Participating locations include Aroma Coffee & Wine, The Community Foundation of McHenry County, Curated by Laney & Freundly Designs, Dalzell Jewelers, The Facial Bar, Heisler’s Bootery, Kitchen Outfitters, Lulu’s Wiggin Out, McKenna Law, NuImage Aesthetics & Wellness, Off the Vine Wine Shop, The Olive Tap, Pots & Pies Bakery, The Running Depot, Soil & Spade Plant Shop, The Spice & Tea Exchange and Wear Did U Get That.

Tickets are limited and went on sale May 7.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit downtowncl.org/wine-walk.

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Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.