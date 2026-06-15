Celebrate Dad: Father’s Day events, brunches happening across northern Illinois

Branden Cartier started out the Father's Day weekend showing his son, Waylon how to fish at the 19th annual Dick Brown Fishing Derby held at Prophetstown State Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The 2026 event is Saturday, June 20. (Jessie Otten)

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21 and locations across northern Illinois are offering plenty of ways to celebrate Dad.

From special brunches and golf outings to live entertainment, family-friendly activities and outdoor adventures, there are events happening throughout the region.

RESTAURANTS

Port Edward – Algonquin

Father’s Day Champagne Brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vast menu includes a variety of seafood, a carving station with turkey and prime rib, breakfast items and an omelet station, soups, salads and desserts. Adults are $70, children 5-11 are $20 and children 4 and under are free. portedward.com

Sorrento’s Restaurant – Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. The special Father’s Day menu includes not only their famous prime rib, but filet mignon, ribeye, New York strip steak, salmon, shrimp, lobster and more. sorrentosranch.com

The prime rib has been the most popular dish at Sorrento’s Restaurant in Maple Park for 50 years. (Photo provided by Sorrento's)

Al’s Steakhouse – Joliet

The special Father’s Day menu includes appetizers oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail and more; entrees include filet mignon, Porterhouse steak, prime rib, ribeye, ribs, rack of lamb, salmon, lobster tail, chicken and more. Top off your meal with a slice of turtle pie, grasshopper pie, brandy ice, cheesecake or carrot cake. alssteaks.com

White Pines Lodge – Oregon

The Father’s Day Breakfast Buffet is from 8-9:30 a.m., complete with favorites like eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits & gravy, French toast, pastries and more. Adults are $18.95 and kids are $9.95. The Father’s Day Lunch Buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include fried chicken, mac and cheese, pulled pork, steak bites, side dishes, desserts and more. Adults are $29 and kids are $15. The regular menu will be available from 4-8 p.m. visitwhitepines.com/events

Hank’s Farm – Ottawa

The Father’s Day Prime Rib Brunch Buffet is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet includes chef-carved prime rib, roasted turkey, eggs Benedict, Swedish meatballs, fried chicken, French toast sticks, side dishes and desserts. Adults are $38, children 5-10 are $15 and children 2-4 are $4. hanksfarm.com

Lucille Drury Lane – Oak Brook

Enjoy a feast at Lucille’s Champagne Brunch with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes hand-carved steak, smoked and roasted favorites, seafood, salads and much more. Dad will love the Whisky & Woodford Craft Bar, where curated whisky cocktails and beverages are poured tableside. Adults are $90 and children 5-12 are $30. lucillerestaurant.com

Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s Banquets – DeKalb

All dads get a free side of bacon with their Father’s Day meal at Faranda’s. Father’s Day specials include grilled ribeye served with eggs, hash browns and a choice of toast or pancakes, or a grilled ribeye dinner with two sides, for $32.99. Father’s Day drink specials will also be available. farandas.com

Camp Aramoni – Tonica (Illinois Valley)

The Father’s Day Brunch will have seatings at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The menu will include thick-cut bacon, pancake-wrapped sausages, three-cheese scrambled eggs, baked ziti, buffalo and barbecue wings, assorted cheesecakes and pies, and more. A full bar will also be available. Tickets are $32 per person and $10 for kids under 10. camparamoni.com/occasion/fathers-day-brunch

Hardware – North Aurora

Hardware, a sustainable gastropub and brewery, will host a Father’s Day Brunch Buffet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes brisket, pulled pork sliders, bone-in ham, bacon, sausage, breakfast mac n’ cheese, banana bread French toast pudding, cinnamon rolls, a variety of salads, desserts and more. Adults are $54.95, $20.95 for kids 6-12 and $12.95 for kids 5 and under. eathardware.com

Father’s Day Buffet at 113 Main – Oswego

113 Main’s Father’s Day Buffet is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes baked salmon, stuffed Tuscan chicken, honey mustard pork tenderloin, shrimp rigatoni, breakfast classics, desserts and more. Adults are $40 and kids 4-11 are $17. Bottomless mimosas are $22 and Bloody Marys are $10. Reservations are recommended. 113main.com

Machine Shed – Rockford

Machine Shed, a restaurant dedicated to the American farmer, will have a Father’s Day Brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet will include breakfast favorites, a carving station with prime rib and ham, fried chicken, assorted sides, pastries like cinnamon rolls, and desserts. Adults are $38, kids 6-12 are $19 and kids 5 and under are free. machineshed.com/rockford

EVENTS & ACTIVITIES

For Father’s Comedy Show – Crystal Lake

Raue Center For The Arts presents For Father’s Comedy at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19. The show will feature comedians Ted Willson, Vince Carone and Kevin Bozeman, and is hosted by veteran comic John DaCosse. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased at RaueCenter.org.

Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake presents “For Fathers Comedy” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Father’s Day Sunday Sessions at Riverlands Brewing – St. Charles

Rock out to music from 13 Days from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy lunch on the shaded patio from Smeauxk Craft BBQ at Riverlands Brewing in St. Charles. If dad is a fan of unique craft beers, he’ll love the tap list, which includes pilsners, IPAs, lagers, sours, stouts and more. riverlandsbrewing.com

116th Father’s Day Swedish Midsummer Festival – Geneva

Good Templar Park in Geneva will host this annual family-friendly event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. Activities include folk dancing, music, and the raising of the maypole, as well as Viking re-enactors with their ship and the wonderful array of traditional costumes, along with a traditional Scandinavian feast. Admission is $7 per person for ages 13 and up, and free for ages 12 and under. Visit goodtemplarpark.org/events for more information.

Catch a Ballgame in Geneva or Joliet

The Kane County Cougars take on Sioux City at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21 and will host a Father’s Day Brunch with a variety of breakfast and lunch favorites on the menu. The first 1,000 dads will receive a #1 Dad jersey, and guests can enter to win a Weber Grill. Visit kccougars.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

The Joliet Slammers will host the Florence Y’Alls at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Visit jolietslammers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Father’s Day Fishing Derby – Fox Lake

The Fox Lake Park District will host a Father’s Day Fishing Derby from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Lakefront Park. Awards will be given for largest fish in each age category: 0-8, 9-15, and 16+, along with the most unique catch and largest overall fish. A fishing license is not required for this event. Visit foxlake.org for more information or to register.

Jazz Fest at Cantigny – Wheaton

Cantigny’s Jazz Fest is from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21. The event includes several performers, but the headliner is the Chicago Jazz Orchestra featuring Victor Garcia. For more information, visit cantigny.org.

Father’s Day Fest at Volo Museum – Volo

The Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens will host Father’s Day Fest Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. The event will include Power Wheels Drag Races, dinosaur adventures, family activities, and more, in addition to the classic car exhibits. Visit volofun.com for more information.

Father’s Day Chopper Show – St. Charles

The St. Charles Motorcycle Museum and Art Gallery will host a Father’s Day Chopper Show on Sunday, June 21. Dads are invited to bring their custom bikes for a chance to win a prize. The event will also include live music, a vendor market and cold drinks. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1317 E. Main St., St. Charles. stcmotorcyclemuseum.org

Father’s Day Swim – Lockport Township Park District

Cool off with dad at Heritage Falls Water Park in Romeoville or Chaney Pool in Crest Hill. Dads swim free all day on Sunday, June 21. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Visit lockportpark.org for more information.

Catch a Father’s Day Car Show

Oakbrook Center will host the 58th annual Father’s Day Car Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Enjoy live Big Band music from 1-4 p.m. as well as classic cars. Downtown Naperville will also host a Classic Car Show along Jackson Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 20. The show will have up to 100 vehicles of all makes and models.

Summer Music Series Concert – McHenry

Relax at Miller Point Amphitheater in downtown McHenry as Acousticatz play from 1-4 p.m. The McHenry Riverwalk hosts live performances on select Fridays and Sundays. Visit facebook.com/McHenryRiverwalk for a full schedule of events and performances.

20th Annual “Dick Brown” Fishing Derby – Prophetstown

This much-anticipated annual Sauk Valley event is Saturday, June 20 at Prophetstown State Park. The event is broken down by age groups:

Ages 0–6: 8-9 a.m.

Ages 7–10: 9-10 a.m.

Ages 11–14: 10-11 a.m.

Participants have one hour to catch the “first fish” or the “biggest fish.” Drinks and snacks will be provided and a variety of prizes, including new bicycles and camping gear, will be awarded in each age group. Visit prophetstownil.org for more information or to register.

Blues, Brews & BBQ at Morton Arboretum – Lisle

Dad will love live Blues music, craft beers and barbecue at this special Father’s Day event from noon to 3 p.m. on the Arboretum’s east side. Several musicians will perform throughout the afternoon and samples of beer, ciders and meads will be available, as well as barbecue from a variety of food trucks. Visit mortonarb.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

Free Fishing Days – Bolingbrook

Celebrate Illinois Free Fishing Days weekend with free fishing Friday, June 19 -Sunday, June 21 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Enjoy free pole rentals and giveaways throughout the weekend, including special Father’s Day treats on Sunday. This free event is intended for all ages. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.

Father’s Day Premier Brunch Cruise on Lake Michigan – Chicago

Bring the whole family for a cruise on Lake Michigan with the beautiful Chicago skyline in the background. City Cruises has a Father’s Day Brunch Cruise and Dinner Cruise. The brunch cruise is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests will meet at River Esplanade 30 minutes prior to departure. The cruise features a plated brunch, unlimited mimosas and live entertainment. The dinner cruise is from 6-8:30 p.m. and guests meet at Navy Pier 30 minutes prior to departure. The evening cruise features a plated dinner, creative cocktails and live entertainment. Visit cityexperiences.com for information on pricing or to purchase tickets.