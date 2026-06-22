Outdoor outfitters offer kayak, canoe, paddleboard rentals for northern Illinois waterway adventures

Kirk (front) and Buffie Lange, from Elwood, kayak through the Marge Cline Whitewater Course Monday, July 18, 2021, in the Fox River in Yorkville. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Now that the warmer weather is here to stay for the season, it’s time to get outside and explore the waterways of northern Illinois by kayak, canoe or paddleboard for exciting adventures.

Local rental businesses and recreation spots along the Fox, Illinois, Vermillion and Rock Rivers offer everything from quick hourly rentals to guided paddling trips for the perfect summer outing with friends, family or a solo excursion.

McHENRY COUNTY

All Marine’s Retro Rentals – McHenry

All Marine’s Retro Rentals offers paddleboards, kayaks, pedal boats, pontoon boats and fishing boats. The business is located along the shores of the Fox River in Miller Point Park, and is open Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Relax with a drink after your excursion at All Marine’s Retro Retreat bar. Call 224-456-5133 or visit allmarinesretrorentals.com for more information or to make a reservation.

Midwest Kayak Rentals – Cary

This family-owned business offers kayak and paddleboard rentals for use on Cary Lake at Rotary Park for $12 per hour, as well as kayak trips on the Fox River, with routes going from Algonquin to St. Charles. Trips range from 90 minutes to five hours. For more information, call 630-835-8496 or visit midwestkayakrentals.com.

Three Oaks Recreation Area – Crystal Lake

Three Oaks Recreation Area is formed from the abandoned Vulcan Lakes Quarry, with a lake, beach and natural habitat. The marina is open daily for rowboat, kayak, canoe, pedal boat and sailboat rentals. All watercraft rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis as no reservations are required. crystallake.org/three-oaks-recreation

Kayakers paddle on the Fox River in Batavia. (David Petesch)

KANE & KENDALL COUNTIES

Kayak Myak – Fox River (virtual business)

Kayak Myak is a virtual business that meets renters at launch points in South Elgin (ends in St. Charles), Batavia (ends in North Aurora) and Carpentersville (ends in Elgin). Trip A, from South Elgin to St. Charles, is the longest route, and takes between two-and-a-half to three hours to complete. Trip B, from Batavia to North Aurora, takes between one to one-and-a-half hours. Trip C, between Carpentersville and Elgin, takes one-and-a-half to two hours. All trips are downstream. The cost for all trips is $65 per person for a single kayak. To make a reservation, call 847-204-1724 or visit kayakmyakrentalsllc.com.

St. Charles Park District – St. Charles

The St. Charles Park District has kayaks and pedal boats available to rent from River View Miniature Golf Course in Pottawatomie Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through mid-August. The watercraft can be used between the railroad trestle to the south and the No Wake Buoys to the north. The cost is $18 an hour for kayaks and $22 an hour for boats. riverviewminigolf.org/boating

Howling Wolfe Canoe & Kayak – North Aurora

Howling Wolfe Canoe & Kayak offers both kayak and canoe rentals, plus lessons and guided tours on the Fox River in Aurora. Two self-guided trips are available. The North Aurora paddle begins at North Aurora Island Park and ends at the Aurora Athletic Club, and takes about an hour. The cost is $39 per person. The Batavia paddle begins at Glenwood Forest Preserve and ends at the Aurora Athletic Club, and takes around two or three hours. The cost is $69 per person. Both trips include shuttle service to the launch point and from the takeout point in Aurora. The trips and rentals are available by reservation only. howlingwolfe.com

Marge Cline Whitewater Course/Yak Shack – Yorkville

This new facility on the Fox River at Bicentennial Riverfront Park near downtown Yorkville offers thrills and excitement for novice to experienced kayakers and rafters. The course is open, and anyone who is in the river traveling upstream or downstream is allowed to use the 1,100-foot bypass chute. The city of Yorkville does not have equipment rentals, but Yak Shack does! Yak Shack offers kayak and tube rentals. Kayak rentals are $50 and include helmets, while tubes are $20, and also include helmets. yorkville.il.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Marge-Cline-Whitewater-Course-37 and yakshackonline.com.

SAUK VALLEY

White Pelican Rentals – Oregon

White Pelican offers kayak, canoe, paddleboard and tube rentals for self-guided Rock River adventures. Reservations are required, but same-day reservations are accepted, depending on availability. The White Pelican van will meet guests at the end destination (Castle Rock State Park, Grand Detour or Lowell Park) and bring them to the launch point. Rentals end at 5 p.m. The rental price is based on destination. Call 815-263-4088 or visit whitepelican.biz for more information or to make a reservation.

Many kayak enthusiasts paddle the Illinois River near Starved Rock State Park.

ILLINOIS VALLEY

Kayak Starved Rock – Ottawa

Kayak Starved Rock rents single and tandem kayaks for adventures on the Illinois River near Starved Rock State Park. Rentals are available for two hours, four hours or eight hours, and are available every day through late October. Rentals are dog-friendly. Guided kayak tours are also available. kayakstarvedrock.com

Ayers Landing – Wedron

Ayers Landing offers canoe, kayak and tube rentals for voyages along the Fox River. Kayaks and canoes can be rented for either a 6-mile or 12-mile paddle. Kayak rentals are $60 and canoes are $70. Tubes can be rented for a 6-mile journey only and cost $35. Ayers Landing is open every day except Wednesday. Buses will take customers to the selected launch point. ayerslanding.com

C&M Rentals – Wedron

C&M rents kayaks, canoes and tubes for use on the Fox River for 7-mile or 12-mile adventures. Kayaks are $60, canoes are $70 and tubes are $40 and only available for the 7-mile float. After you’re done, relax with a drink and refuel with a delicious meal at the Fox River Tavern. Call 815-434-6690 or 815-434-6714 to check equipment availability. cmcanoerental.com

Vermillion River Rafting – Oglesby

Vermillion River Rafting offers a whitewater rafting experience right here in the Illinois Valley. The Vermillion is one of the rare rivers that runs south to north, beginning in Ford and Livingston counties, running north to merge with the Illinois River in La Salle. Rafting trips are available between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. from May through mid-July. Four- or six-person rafts are available for rent, along with funyaks, which are inflatable kayaks. River trips last between three and four hours and cover more than nine miles and 14 sets of rapids. The cost is $40 for adults and $30 for 16 and under. Reservations are recommended. Call 815-667-5242 or visit vermillionriverrafting.com.