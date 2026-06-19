John Pizzarelli Trio to perform at June Jazz concert on June 20

The John Pizzarelli Trio, performing with the Elmhurst University Jazz Band, will headline the University’s June Jazz concert on June 20. (Photo provided by Elmhurst University )

The John Pizzarelli Trio, performing with the Elmhurst University Jazz Band, will headline the University’s June Jazz concert on June 20 as the popular summer event celebrates its 30th anniversary.

According to a news release from Elmhurst University, Pizzarelli is a world-renowned guitarist and vocalist whose jazz guitar interpretations of the Great American Songbook have been credited with renewing the popularity of jazz.

Beyond the standards of Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mercer and Nat King Cole, Pizzarelli’s expansive repertoire includes the music of Paul McCartney, Antônio Carlos Jobim and Joni Mitchell.

The Elmhurst University Jazz Band has performed across the country and around the world, and has appeared at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Umbria Jazz Festival and many others. The band regularly appears with some of the top musicians in professional jazz. Recent guest artists have included the Yellowjackets, Bobby Shew, Patti Austin, Denis DiBlasio, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Bill Watrous, Patrick Williams and Doc Severinsen.

June Jazz is free and open to the public. All are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to the concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on the mall of Elmhurst University’s arboretum campus.

For more information, call 630-617-6186 or go to elmhurst.edu.