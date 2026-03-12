Men At Work, Andy Grammer, Big & Rich part of New Lenox’s 2026 Summer Concert Series

Big & Rich will perform Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 at the Performing Arts Pavilion at the New Lenox Village Commons. (Photo provided by Big & Rich )

Summer is just around the corner and the Village of New Lenox’s annual summer concert series will bring world-renowned musical artists to the Performing Arts Pavilion at the New Lenox Village Commons starting Saturday, June 6, with country music duo Brothers Osborne.

Originally known as the Triple Play Concert Series, the series now offers concerts for sale individually to the general public.

Brothers Osborne: Saturday, June 6. General admission tickets start at $50.

Brothers Osbourne will perform Saturday, June 6, 2026 at the Performing Arts Pavilion at the New Lenox Village Commons. (Photo provided by Brothers Osbourne)

Men At Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife: Friday, Aug. 7. General admission tickets start at $50.

Men At Work will perform Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 at the Performing Arts Pavilion at the New Lenox Village Commons. (Photo provided by Men At Work)

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy and special guests Matthew & Gunnar Nelson: Saturday, Aug. 8. General admission tickets start at $60.

Andy Grammer with Walk off the Earth and Raynes: Saturday, Aug. 15. General admission tickets start at $35.

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will perform at the New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (Photo provided by Andy Grammer. )

Blue Oyster Cult with Bad Company’s Simon Kirke: Saturday, Aug. 29. General admission tickets start at $45.

All concerts are general admission, rain or shine and open to all-ages. Public on sale for all concerts is Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online via NewLenox.net, Universe.com or call New Lenox Village Hall at 815-462-6400.

New Lenox Village Commons is located at 145-199 Veterans Parkway. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each event; music starts at 6 p.m.