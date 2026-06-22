Music, markets & family events return to New Lenox this summer

The Village of New Lenox will host summer movie nights in the Commons in 2026. (Photo provided by the Village of New Lenox)

Summer fun returns to New Lenox in 2026, with a full lineup of seasonal traditions for residents and visitors.

Signature Summer Events Return

The Village will once again host a diverse range of free and family‑friendly happenings, including:

Movie Nights: Weekly Wednesday night screenings in the Village Commons—always a summer staple.

Weekly Wednesday night screenings in the Village Commons—always a summer staple. Fridays After Five: A relaxing way to kick off the weekend with live music and food trucks.

A relaxing way to kick off the weekend with live music and food trucks. Farmers Market: Fresh produce, artisanal goods and prepared foods on Thursday evenings.

The Village of New Lenox will host Fridays After Five in the summer of 2026. (Photo provided by the Village of New Lenox)

Additional events include Loyalty Day Parade Chalk Walk, Cruise the Commons, Play Day in the Commons, Ladies Night Out and many other community favorites returning throughout the season.

2026 Summer Concert Series Highlights

The Village’s premier entertainment tradition—the Summer Concert Series—returns with world‑class touring artists taking the stage at the Performing Arts Pavilion. This year’s lineup includes:

Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket & Shonen Knife — Aug. 7

— Aug. 7 Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy & Matthew & Gunnar Nelson — Aug. 8

— Aug. 8 Andy Grammer with Walk Off the Earth & Raynes — Aug. 15

— Aug. 15 Blue Öyster Cult with Bad Company’s Simon Kirke — Aug. 29

Details on purchasing, promo codes and more can be found on the Village website.

250th Anniversary of the United States 4th of July Celebration

The Village of New Lenox will be celebrating with fireworks, entertainment and more. More details will be provided soon.

Click here to view the summer calendar.