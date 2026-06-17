Pizza Villa to host America’s Best Restaurants visit July 1

John Finn (left) and his son, CJ, co-owners of Pizza Villa, behind the bar Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at the restaurant on Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Pizza Villa in DeKalb will host an on-site visit from national media and marketing company America’s Best Restaurants as part of the ABR Roadshow.

The visit will take place July 1 at the restaurant, 824 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The visit will highlight the restaurant and feature an interview with Pizza Villa owner and chef CJ Finn about the restaurant’s place in the community. America’s Best Restaurant spotlights locally owned restaurants from across the country that make a positive community impact.

Pizza Villa was established by Larry, Joe and Don Finn in 1956 and has been family-owned since 1968. The restaurant transitioned ownership to John Finn and is operated by CJ Finn. Pizza Villa moved to its current location in 1970. The restaurant participates in community events, donates food to homeless shelters, and supports churches, sports teams and local schools.

“We’re honored to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants; our goal has been to serve the best pizza since 1956, and we have been doing it for 70 years strong!” CJ Finn said in a news release.

The ABR Roadshow episode includes Pizza Villa menu items such as the nugget sampler, broasted chicken, and Pizza Villa special pizza. The episode will air on America’s Best Restaurants website and social media channels at a later date. The ABR Roadshow episode premiere date will also be announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

For information, visit pizzavilla.com/ or AmericasBestRestaurants.com.