Blues on the Fox to bring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Eric Gales, Ally Venable & more to Aurora

Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire, Ally Venable will perform at the Blues on the Fox show at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. (Photo provided by RiverEdge Park )

Enjoy a day along the Fox River with awesome blues music at Blues on the Fox on Saturday, June 20 at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora.

Blues on the Fox marks the annual kick off to summer concert season at RiverEdge Park.

The 2026 headliner is Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, arguably the most recognizable ambassador for New Orleans music working today. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue close the fest at 9 p.m.

Leading up to Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue are three more terrific blues acts: California blues powerhouse Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at 3 p.m., Texas blues phenom Ally Venable at 5 p.m. and Memphis blues rocker Eric Gales at 7 p.m.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will headline Blues on the Fox Saturday, June 20 at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora. (EMily Butler Photography/EMily Butler Photography)

This year, Blues on the Fox also marks the debut of downtown Aurora’s newly renovated outdoor concert venue. Following a year off for renovations, blues fans are going to find RiverEdge is back bigger and better than ever, ready to attract music lovers to downtown Aurora for live concert excitement, a warm community feel and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

Festivalgoers can look forward to new amenities including a new 16-station beverage pavilion, an expanded entrance with ticket booth, an expanded grass seating area, three new jumbotrons, a new restroom building with 24 women’s and 18 men’s facilities, four new family/anyone restrooms, a new backstage artist pavilion and a new, in-house food vendor, local Aurora favorite Strawberries BBQ.

Full-day tickets to Blues on the Fox are just $39 through May 31. Tickets are $44 starting June 1 through day of show. Gates open at 2 p.m. All tickets are general admission. Audiences are encouraged to bring bag chairs for seating on designated cement areas. Bag chairs and blankets are welcome on grass. Standing room only in front of the stage.

For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers - 3 p.m.

Multiple award-winning guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader Tommy Castro is a California-based blues and rock powerhouse. For over four decades, he’s captivated audiences with his soul-drenched vocals, searing guitar work and high-energy live shows. As frontman of the telepathically tight and wildly raucous Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, he’s released 17 albums that span a wide stylistic range—from horn-driven R&B and hot-blooded soul to gritty, stripped-down rock and electric blues. TommyCastro.com

Ally Venable - 5 p.m.

Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire Ally Venable entertains wherever she goes. With her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots, Venable comes off of the ropes swinging, dazzling crowds with her electric talent. AllyVenableBand.com

Eric Gales - 7 p.m.

Eric Gales’ time is now. A rule-breaking, genre-fusing force of nature, hailed by giants like Joe Bonamassa, Dave Navarro and Mark Tremonti as one of the best guitarists on the planet, you’ll find the Memphis blues-rocker’s thumbprint on everything from his Grammy-nominated solo catalogue to the soundtrack of director Ryan Coogler’s smash-hit horror movie, “Sinners.” EricGales.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue - 9 p.m.

Few artists embody the heart and soul of their city like Trombone Shorty. Perhaps the most recognizable ambassador for New Orleans music working today, Shorty has spent his entire life not only carrying the torch for Crescent City culture, but also propelling it forward into the 21st century with his ecstatic live performances and intoxicating blend of rock, funk, soul, jazz, blues, hip-hop and Caribbean influences. TromboneShorty.com