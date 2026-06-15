Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration Saturday in Woodstock

Jordan Harris of Crystal Lake enjoys live music with others during McHenry County’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival at the Woodstock Square in 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The McHenry County Juneteenth organization will host its fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, on the Historic Woodstock Square.

The celebration will include exhibitors, music, a keynote address by educator and behavior interventionist Sandi Johnson and the launch of Gloria Van Hof’s new book, “The Underground Railroad Had Depots Here.”

Gloria Van Hof (Provided by Gloria Van Hof)

Juneteenth commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when Union troops marched to Galveston, Texas and enforced the Emancipation Proclamation 2½ years after it was issued by President Abraham Lincoln, freeing over 250,000 enslaved Blacks still held in bondage, deprived of their freedom and basic dignity.

Johnson is an educational leader specializing in behavioral systems and building inclusive school cultures. She has served as a principal, assistant principal and behavior interventionist, focused on implementing trauma-informed practices and developing behavior support systems that empower both students and staff, according to a news release. She is currently completing her doctoral dissertation focused on adult social-emotional learning and its impact on student–teacher trust and classroom climate.

The annual Juneteenth Festival was originally organized in 2023 community activists including Van Hof, a McHenry County Board member, noted Underground Railroad historian and longtime activist. Her new book will be available at the event; it details the history of the Underground Railroad in the region.

The program will include a variety of speakers; musical performances by Kenny Davis & Band, Stev Walker & The Artistas Da Capoeira Woodstock and vocalist Darlene Benton; food trucks; local vendors; and family-friendly activities.

Sandi Johnson (Photo provided by McHenry County Juneteenth organization)

The event is free to attendees and exhibitors. Registration is required for exhibitors. Exhibitors seeking details can contact Jennifarre Davis 815-900-9752.

For more information, visit mchenrycountyjuneteenth.com.