Killer Queen to bring Queen’s greatest hits to Hollywood Casino Joliet July 3

Killer Queen, a tribute band to Queen, will headline the new Hollywood Casino Joliet stage Friday, July 3.

“Killer Queen will bring the spirit of Freddie Mercury to the Hollywood Casino Joliet stage and fill the room with remarkable energy, powerhouse vocals and an unforgettable stage presence,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “It will be a nostalgic, high-energy performance that fans of Queen won’t want to miss.”

Established in 1993, U.K.-based Killer Queen is the world’s first Queen tribute band, beginning at London University nearly two decades after the original band formed. Led by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, the band won the Best Worldwide Tribute Band award at a red-carpet event in Leicester Square in 1997. Killer Queen is the only tribute band to have sold out the same arenas as Queen at the height of the original groups’ career. Known for recreating Queen’s iconic harmonies and Mercury’s legendary stage presence, Killer Queen is widely regarded as one of the most authentic Queen tribute acts in the world, according to the news release.

For more information about this show or to purchase tickets, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.