Montag takes the stage June 26 at Savanna Museum & Cultural Center

Carol Montag will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 26 at Music @ the Museum event at Savanna Museum & Cultural Center. (Photo provided by Savanna Museum & Cultural Center)

The Savanna Museum & Cultural Center’s monthly live Music at the Museum will feature Carol Montag at 7:30 p.m. June 26.

Montag is a performing singer, songwriter, recording artist and educator who has always had music at the heart of her life journey.

Montag has opened for or shared the stage with Arlo Guthrie, Tom Paxton, Three Dog Night, Greg Brown and other great musicians. Notable appearance locations include The Bluebird Café, Nashville; Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Winnipeg; Bix Biederbeck Festival; the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago; Iowa Public Television; and the 19th Street Coffeehouse, Madison.