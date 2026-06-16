Batavia’s River Rhapsody free concert series runs June 17-Aug. 5

Batavia Park District’s free River Rhapsody concert series returns June 17 to the Peg Bond Center and runs on select Wednesdays through Aug. 5.

Hosted by Batavia Park District, this popular event will showcase eight lively musical performances.

These eclectic concerts will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature music for all ages.

Bring family, friends and portable seating and blankets to enjoy the scenic view of the Depot Pond while listening to a wide variety of musical styles, ranging from rock, pop and country to soul, R&B and disco, according to a news release from Batavia Park District.

Leading off the summer of music and fun June 17 is a children’s concert with Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots at 5 p.m. This jazzy group will include audience interaction, toys, surprises and songs about food. This concert is hosted in partnership with the Batavia Public Library.

The fun’s not over yet. Following the children’s concert, at 7 p.m., Chicago Rockhouse takes the stage. Get ready to rock out with this exciting classic rock cover band. Expect big guitars, great vocals and all your favorite rock anthems done right.

“This year’s summer series is exciting because we have many new bands. I am looking forward to hearing No Limits Sound Band and The Sting Rays play,” event co-chair Bethanne Guidarelli said in the news release.

No Limits plays disco, funk and pop hits. The Sting Rays play Rockabilly music from the 1960s and 1970s and wear fun costumes.

The Yacht Rockettes is a female band playing ’70s and ’80s hits, and Stevie McVie performs the hits of rock legend Stevie Nicks, Guidarelli said in the release.

New activities this year will include bags yard games on concert nights.

Also new this year is a rotation of different food vendors for each concert. Cook’s Ice Cream Truck will be at River Rhapsody on select nights.

Expect delicious meals on select nights from a variety of vendors such as Teddy D’s Gourmet Grill, Jimmy John’s, BBQ Foodtruck and margaritas from Pepe’s.

River Rhapsody outdoor concerts are weather dependent. For more information, check bataviaparks.org. To receive event updates and information, text “Follow #riverrhapsody” to 630-879- 5235.