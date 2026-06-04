Sterling Municipal Band’s concert series returns for 98th season

The Sterling Municipal Band performs Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at their weekly concert held at the Grandon Civic Center. The series returns for its 98th season in June. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sterling Municipal Band’s 98th season is underway.

The “Music Under the Stars” summer concert series will take place at Grandon Civic Center in Central Memorial Park in downtown Sterling.

The summer season is filled with many guest conductors, soloists and themed concerts. Each week begins at 6:15 p.m. with pre-concert entertainment by local artists, followed by the Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m.

Concessions are provided by Scout Troop 305 and other community groups each week. The concert is free for all ages.

2026 Summer Season

June 10: Mark Heidel, University of Iowa, guest conductor | Pre: Just 4 Fun Band

Mark Heidel, University of Iowa, guest conductor | Pre: Just 4 Fun Band June 17: Jodi Beach, guest vocalist | Pre: Robbie LeBlanc & The Real Live Show

Jodi Beach, guest vocalist | Pre: Robbie LeBlanc & The Real Live Show June 24: Theme Concert - “American Road Trip” | Pre: Woodlawn Arts Academy Productions

Theme Concert - “American Road Trip” | Pre: Woodlawn Arts Academy Productions July 1: Independence Day Celebration & Chicago Mercantile Battery | Pre: Maggie’s Ridge

Independence Day Celebration & Chicago Mercantile Battery | Pre: Maggie’s Ridge July 8: Kidz Koncert | Pre: North 40

Kidz Koncert | Pre: North 40 July 15: Conductor’s Night Out | Pre: Mariachi Campiranos

Conductor’s Night Out | Pre: Mariachi Campiranos July 18: Saturday Night Concert: Big River Brass Band

Saturday Night Concert: Big River Brass Band July 22: Mike Fansler, Western Illinois University, guest conductor | Pre: Sterling High School Theatre

Mike Fansler, Western Illinois University, guest conductor | Pre: Sterling High School Theatre July 29: Kevin Jensen, composer and retired Harlem High School, guest conductor | Pre: Freeport Early Jazz Society

Kevin Jensen, composer and retired Harlem High School, guest conductor | Pre: Freeport Early Jazz Society Aug. 5: Season Finale Concert | Pre: Jerry Criss Band

Any questions can be directed to Annette Hackbarth, director, at ahack220@gmail.com.