Your guide to summer festivals in northern Illinois

The Lakeside Festival at the Dole Mansion got underway in Crystal Lake on July 4, 2024. (Michelle Meyer)

Summer festival season is right around the corner, and northern Illinois is gearing up for a packed calendar of can’t-miss events.

From hometown favorites and lively street fairs to food festivals, music lineups, and cultural celebrations, these upcoming summer festivals offer plenty of ways to make the most of 2026.

Desiree and the Wilde take the stage Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, for the third annual Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

La Salle Music & Art Festival – May 29-30

The La Salle Music & Art Festival showcases artists and musicians in the Illinois Valley. The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with a special fireworks show Saturday night, is held in Pulaski Park. Bands include 303, Zazzle, Harmonix, Strangerz and Radium City Rebels. In addition to the music, enjoy art displays, a beer tent, food vendors and more. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.

Dixon Dement Town Music Festival – May 30

The Dement Town Music Festival brings a full day of live music, food, art and community to Dixon’s Depot Avenue. Festival gates open at 2 p.m., with live music from 3 to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages, with children 5 and younger admitted free. Advance tickets are available for $15 online until noon May 30. After that time, tickets will cost $20 at the gate (cash only). discoverdixon.com

Harvard Milk Days – June 5-7

Harvard Milk Days celebrates 85 years in 2026 with the theme “Red, White and Moo!” The event features a parade, a carnival, games, food, fireworks, a petting zoo, a junior cattle show, an antique tractor show, a milk drinking contest, entertainment, shopping, and much more. milkdays.com

Spring Valley Summer Fest – June 4-7

This Bureau County event will have a carnival, a vendor fair, a beer garden, food trucks, live music, 3 v 3 basketball, fireworks and more. bureaucounty-il.gov/events/3542/

Cream of Wheaton – June 4-7

Cream of Wheaton is a four-day festival in downtown Wheaton with live music, food, a beer garden, carnival rides, kids’ activities, a business expo, and an arts and crafts fair. New this year, the carnival will be located at the corner of Liberty Drive and Carlton Avenue. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton

Garden Fair Weekend – June 6-7

Garden Fair Weekend at the Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford features a variety of plants, flowers, garden décor, art, educational information booths and more, as well as live music in the Fountain Garden. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Discounted tickets are available for purchase online. klehm.org/garden-fair-weekend-2026

Shrimpfest & Brew Hullabaloo – June 6

Princeton’s annual summer celebration is Saturday, June 6 at Rotary Park. The all-day event features grilled and fried shrimp boats, live music, drinks, kids’ games and food trucks. The Wild Card Band kicks off the live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Blue Water Kings Band from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. and Brass from the Past Band from 6 -9 p.m. bureaucounty-il.gov/events/shrimpfest-hullabaloo-at-rotary-park/

Belson Music Fest Rock Falls – June 6

This annual festival celebrates the life, music and legacy of Rock Falls native Louie Belson, a world-renowned big band drummer. The one-day festival is jam-packed with events, including a drum clinic and several performances from a variety of bands at RB&W District Amphitheater. visitrockfalls.com/bellson-music-fest

Old Canal Days – June 11-14

Lockport’s signature summer festival brings a carnival, family-friendly activities, a live music beer garden, an artisan market, food trucks, fireworks and the Old Canal Days parade to 2nd Street in downtown Lockport. Headliners include The Breakfast Club, Tennessee Whiskey, Sparks Fly, Arra, Funk’d Up and ’90s Pop Nation. oldcanaldays.com

The Chicago Scots will host the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, Friday June 12 and Saturday, June 13 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by Chicago Scots)

Scottish Festival & Highland Games – June 12-13

Celebrate Scottish culture at the Chicago Scots’ 40th annual event that features a Scottish Ceilidh, Parade of Tartan, a World Cup Watch Party, family activities, traditional Highland games, haggis eating contests, live music and much more. The event is held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. chicagoscots.org/festival

B4 Summer Music Festival – June 13

Enjoy bacon, bourbon, beer and bands at this lively festival at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove. Bands include Made in America: Toby Keith Tribute, Modern Day Romeos and more. Activities include bourbon tasting, wine tasting and a fireworks show. b4fest26.com

Oglesby Summer Fun Fest – June 18-21

This four-day event brings a carnival, food vendors, live music, a beer tent, kids’ activities and more. Performers include Harmonix and Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith on Thursday; Abbynormal and Trick Police: A Tribute to Cheap Trick on Friday; Chicago Farmer, Riplock, and E5C4P3: A Journey Tribute on Saturday; and Lover’s Canyon, Mike & Joe, and Midnight 30 on Sunday. The festival wraps up with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. oglesbyfunfest.com

Oswego Prairiefest – June 18-21

The Oswegoland Park District’s annual PrairieFest, located in PrairieFest Park, will have a carnival, a parade, a vendor expo, local artisans, and live music from national touring band American Authors, known for the hit single “Best Day of My Life,” who headline on Saturday, June 20. Other bands include Queen tribute Radio Gaga on Thursday, June 18 and Chris Cagle with Whiskey Road on Friday, June 19. Admission is free. prairiefest.com

75th Annual Swedish Days Festival Parade Volunteers Carol Smith, left, and Diane Coughlin hold the welcome sign to start the parade on Anderson Boulevard during the 75th annual Swedish Days parade on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in downtown Geneva. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Geneva Swedish Days Festival – June 24-28

One of Kane County’s most-anticipated festivals of the year, the 76th annual Swedish Days Festival is five days of pure fun for everyone that celebrates the city’s Swedish heritage. Events include a carnival, nightly entertainment, a parade, a craft beer tent, plenty of food including Swedish fare, and much more. genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days

Rotary Grove Fest – June 25-28

The Rotary Club of Downers Grove presents the Rotary Grove Fest in downtown Downers Grove. The event includes a carnival, live entertainment from a variety of bands including Blooze Brothers, 7th Heaven, Modern Day Romeos, Fearless (Taylor Swift tribute) and more, as well as a car show, a beer tent and more. rotarygrovefest.com

Malta Days – June 26-27

The 20th annual Malta Days Festival in Malta Lions Park will have kids’ activities like bounce houses and games, plus food trucks, a beer tent, a craft show, a car show, a dance party, and live music from Back Country Roads, The Sociables and more, as well as a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. June 27. maltadaysfestival.com

Dixon Petunia Festival – July 3-6

The 61st annual Dixon Petunia Festival is one of the most-anticipated summer festivals in the Sauk Valley. The event features a carnival, fireworks, a parade, live music, a dog parade, a car show and much more. petuniafestival.org

Lakeside Festival at the Dole – July 2-5

Lakeside Festival is one of the biggest and longest-running summer festivals in McHenry County. Enjoy four days of live music, carnival rides for the whole family, food, beer, and wine at The Dole, an historic mansion in Crystal Lake. Additional activities include a cornhole tournament, a decorated bike parade, an ice cream-eating contest, and of course, the fantastic fireworks display. Fourteen bands are expected to play over the four days on two outdoor stages. This event is cashless. thedole.org

McHenry Fiesta Days – July 9-19

This two-week festival in Petersen Park kicks off Thursday, July 9 with Cask & Barrel Night, featuring beer and whiskey tastings from a variety of craft breweries and distilleries. The fun continues with Music Fest Weekend July 10-12. Performers include tributes to Nirvana, Eminem, Bon Jovi, Journey and more. The weekend also includes the Beach Bash, a carnival, and a fireworks show. The Art & Street Fair Weekend is July 16-19 and features Arts & Crafts in the Park, Maker’s Zone craft stations, live music in the park and more. The Fiesta Days Parade concludes the festival at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. mchenryfiestadays.com

Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest- July 9-12

Enjoy some of the best barbecue around, as well as a carnival, live music, and more over this four-day festival at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills. Some of this year’s performers include Alt 101, Kashmir, Too Hype Crew, Second Hand News, Mr. Speed and more. rockinrotaryribfest.com

Windmill City Festival – July 10-12

Downtown Batavia’s Peg Bond Center will host this hometown festival, which has a carnival, a beer garden, food trucks, a golf challenge, sidewalk chalk art, a football toss and more. Some of the bands scheduled to perform include Sixteen Candles, Radio Gaga, Libido Funk Circus, The Fortunate Sons and more. windmillcityfest.org

Plainfield Fest – July 17-19

Plainfield Fest brings a carnival, live music, a beer garden, a petting zoo, food vendors, and more, all in one location at Gregory B. Bott Park. Bands include Friday at Five Band, Hi Infidelity, Riplock, Nashville Electric Company and more. theplainfieldriverfrontfoundation.org/elementor-7/plainfield-fest/

Yorkville River Fest – July 18

Yorkville’s annual summer celebration focuses on live country music, with performances from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bands include American Heartstrings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riplock from 3 to 6 p.m. and Whiskey Romance from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will also feature a full slate of kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as craft beer tasting from 2 to 6 p.m. yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest

People listen to Strung Out Chicago at the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Sugar Grove Corn Boil – July 23-26

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil draws folks from all over the Chicago area to munch on fresh sweet corn, relax with a few cold ones in the beer tent, and listen to live music. Other activities include a carnival, a car show, bingo, and a fireworks show on Saturday night. This year’s event will celebrate America’s 250th, partnering with the American Legion to support veterans’ causes. sugargrovecornboil.org

Algonquin Fest – July 24-26

This brand new festival, which replaced the Founders’ Day Festival, runs July 25-26 in Spella Park. Families can enjoy live music, arts & crafts vendors, local food vendors, community organizations and more. Families can explore the carnival midway and enjoy kids’ activities. Visit the village’s website for more information.

Sterling Street Fest – July 25

This inaugural Sterling Street Fest is a community block party-style event from 2-8 p.m. in downtown Sterling. The festival will have live entertainment from The Solution and Loess Hills and The Breakfast Club, as well as a Kids’ Zone and Makers Market in Dale Park. sterlingmainstreet.org/sterling-street-fest

Shorewood Crossroads Fest – July 31-Aug. 2

Shorewood’s Crossroads Fest will be held at Cene’s Four Seasons Park, and will have live music from Semple Band; a tribute show to Lady Gaga, Pink and Gwen Stefani; Journey 2 Jovi; and County Line. Other activities include a carnival and a craft show. crossroadspsacc.com

Bret Michaels will perform with his solo band at Streator Fest on Saturday, Aug. 8. (Photo provided by Bret Michaels )

Streator Fest – Aug. 6-9

Streator Fest is bringing in some big names for this year’s event at North Point Plaza, including chart-topping country artist Jo Dee Messina on Aug. 6, rock band Skillet on Aug. 7, and Poison frontman and solo rocker Bret Michaels on Aug. 8. General admission tickets for each concert start at $19. Other festival events include a carnival, craft vendors, and food and drink stations, as well as a grand finale fireworks show on Sunday. Admission is free on Sunday, which also includes performances from Icons of Country and Made in America. streatorfest.com

North Aurora Days – Aug. 7-8

North Aurora Riverfront Park hosts this annual event, which features kids’ activities like balloon art, face painting, inflatables and a petting zoo; live music from Whiskey Road, Radio Gaga, 28 Days, and Bon Journeyed; and food, beer and more. northauroradays.org

Lakemoor Fest – Aug. 7-8

The Village of Lakemoor’s summer festival is from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 7 and noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 8. Enjoy live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, fireworks and more in Morrison Park. Visit the event’s Facebook page for updates and more information.

Montgomery Fest – Aug. 14-16

This annual festival includes live entertainment, a carnival, food vendors, beer tent, Family Fest, parade, car show and a carp fishing derby along the Fox River. The fest wraps up Sunday with a fireworks show. montgomeryil.org/186/Montgomery-Fest

Ribs, Rhythms & Brews – Aug. 22

This year’s Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. in downtown Sycamore. The popular event brings award-winning rib vendors from across the region, as well as craft beer and live music. The River Ratz Band will headline, with InFunktious and DJ Kris from Behind the Beats opening. discoversycamore.com/events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest/

DeKalb Corn Fest – Aug. 28-30

A longstanding tradition in DeKalb, Corn Fest brings the community together with live music, free community stage performances, a beer garden, more than 90 vendors, a carnival, and free sweet corn. Sound Stage performers include the Pop 2000 Tour, featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘NSYNC; Ryan Cabrera; OTown; LFO; Hillbilly Rockstarz; Bon Journeyed; 7th Heaven and more. cornfest.com