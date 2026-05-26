Sip into Summer: Must-visit beer & wine festivals in northern Illinois

Craft beer and wine festival season is on tap across northern Illinois, with events returning to parks, downtown streets and riverfront venues throughout the region.

These events bring together top local breweries and wineries, limited releases and fan-favorites, as well as live music, food vendors and laid-back outdoor vibes.

Here’s a look at some of the best brew celebrations happening in the area this summer.

Batavia Uncorked – June 6

Sample a wide variety of unique wines, along with food, live music at the beautiful Riverwalk in downtown Batavia. Tickets include entry to the event, three hours of wine tasting of 10-one ounce samples and a commemorative glass. A limited amount of tickets will be sold. This event is for adults 21 and over. bataviaparks.org/event/batavia-uncorked

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival – June 20

Indulge in a wide variety of beers of all kinds, from lagers to stouts to classic ales and more. This event is from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the Grayslake Festival grounds. VIP tickets are $75 and general admission is $50. Prices go up the day-of. This event is for adults 21 and over. grayslakebeerfest.com

McHenry Fiesta Days Cask & Barrel Night – July 9

Cask & Barrel Night during McHenry Fiesta Days is from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 9 in Petersen Park. The $65 ticket gets you unlimited 3-ounce tastings of craft beer, craft spirit tastings, a tasting glass and appetizers. Only 350 tickets will be sold. The evening will also feature live music, a cigar lounge and more. mchenryfiestadays.com/cask-and-barrel-night/

Naperville Summer Ale Fest – July 11

The summer edition of Naperville Ale Fest is Saturday, July 12 at Naper Settlement. Early entry begins at noon, while general admission begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. More than 100 craft beers will be available for sampling, along with food trucks and a variety of vendors. napervillealefest.com

Lombard Brew Fest – July 18

The 4th annual Lombard Brew Fest will feature dozens of breweries, cideries and meaderies, food trucks, games and live music. The event is from 1-4 p.m. along Parkside Avenue between the Metra station and Lilacia Park. Tickets include 20 3-ounce samples and a tasting glass. VIP tickets are available that allows early access. lombardbrewfest.com

Galena Brew Fest – Aug. 1

Galena is a few hours’ drive from the suburbs, but this festival is worth it! Beautiful Chestnut Mountain Resort will host the annual Galena Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Enjoy stunning views of the Mississippi River while listening to live music from Sam Wooden. Dining options will be available. All proceeds from the event support the Galena Art & Recreation Center. Ticket prices are $35 if purchased in advance, $40 day of the event, and $5 for designated drivers. Tickets include an entry wristband, souvenir glass and 30 sampling tickets. galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest

Oak Park Microbrew Review – Aug. 22

One of the longest-running beer festivals in the area, the Oak Park Microbrew Review will have more than 40 breweries with beers, ciders, spirits and seltzers available to sample in the city’s downtown. This event is the largest zero waste craft beer festival in the Midwest. Food from a variety of vendors will be available for purchase. Visit the city’s quaint local businesses while the streets are closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians. Early bird general admission tickets are $60 and VIP tickets, which grants early entry, are $110. The event is from 2-6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Seven Generations Ahead. sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr

Ribs, Rhythms & Brews Sycamore – Aug. 22

This year’s Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. in downtown Sycamore. The popular event brings award-winning rib vendors from across the region, as well as craft beer and live music. The River Ratz Band will headline, with InFunktious and DJ Kris from Behind the Beats opening. discoversycamore.com/events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest/