The Comedy Vault June lineup brings WGN stars, teacher comics and more

Jeff Allen will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia on June 7. (Photo provided by Jeff Allen )

Nationally touring comedians, internet personalities and fan-favorite television personalities are set to take the stage at The Comedy Vault in June.

From stand-up stars seen on Netflix and late-night television to special live events and WGN-TV favorites, the downtown Batavia venue is bringing a packed lineup of laughs to the Fox Valley this summer.

Special Event: Jeff Dye – June 4–6

Jeff Dye isn’t here to play nice - he’s here to wreck polite conversation and leave audiences howling. A regular on “Gutfeld!” and “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Dye delivers loud, sharp and hilariously unfiltered stand-up comedy. A limited number of tickets are remaining.

Special Event: Educator Andrea – June 6

Andrea Forcum, better known online as Educator Andrea, is bringing the hilarious and absurd reality of the classroom to the comedy stage. With over 1.3 million followers online and the hit teacher comedy podcast “How to Survive the Classroom,” Educator Andrea has become one of the internet’s favorite voices for teachers everywhere.

Special Event: Jeff Allen – My First Final Farewell Tour – June 7

Jeff Allen brings his “My First Final Farewell Tour” to Batavia for a night of hilarious, relatable comedy centered around marriage, family and everyday life. He’s appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show,” Comedy Central, Showtime and more. A second show was added after the first show sold out.

Special Event: Dean Delray – June 12–13

Dean Delray blends stand-up comedy, rock-and-roll storytelling and raw honesty into one unforgettable live show. Host of the “Let There Be Talk” podcast and frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “WTF with Marc Maron,” Delray has built a loyal following through both comedy and music culture.

Special Event: WGN Morning Crew Members – June 14

Join The Comedy Vault for a night of comedy featuring WGN Morning Crew members Ana Belaval, Mike Toomey and Jeff Hoover. The WGN Morning News team has become one of Chicagoland’s most beloved television crews — and now they’re bringing the laughs to The Comedy Vault for a special one-night-only event. A limited number of meet & greet tickets are available.

Chris Barnes – June 18–20

Chris Barnes is a New York City comedian and content creator known for his wildly viral sketch comedy videos and unforgettable characters. With over 600k followers online, Chris has been featured by Barstool Sports, Comedy Central, “Good Morning America” and US Weekly. He was also named one of the New York Comedy Festival’s “Creators to Watch” in 2025.

Special Event: Clare Bowen & Jonathan Jackson – Songs and Stories from Music City – June 20

Enjoy an afternoon with Clare Bowen and Jonathan Jackson: Songs and Stories from Music City. This unique live experience features intimate musical performances, behind-the-scenes stories and a Q&A session with the beloved stars. VIP tickets include a post-show photo opportunity.

Special Event: Jamie Lissow – June 24–25

Jamie Lissow is a regular guest on Fox’s #1 late-night show, “Gutfeld!” and is best known for starring in and co-writing Netflix’s “Real Rob” alongside Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm MacDonald and David Spade. You’ve also seen Jamie on “The Tonight Show,” Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central and Dry Bar Comedy special with over 20 million views.

Monroe Martin – June 26–27

Monroe Martin is a stand-up comedian known for sharp storytelling and deeply relatable comedy inspired by growing up in foster care, dysfunctional families and turning survival into laughter. His comedy is honest, personal and effortlessly funny.

Special Event: Chicago’s Funniest Teachers – June 28

From the classroom to the comedy stage, some of Chicago’s funniest teachers are bringing their best material — and best stories — to The Comedy Vault for one night only. Featuring: Tom Filline AKA The Angry Gym Teacher, Erica Nicole Clark and Lilly Allison.

Open Mic Night – Every Monday

Open Mic Night is every Monday at 8 p.m. Doors are at 7:30 p.m., so arrive early and take advantage of the Monday Night Specials including $4 domestics, $5 You Call Its, and half off all appetizers. Up-and-coming comedians can sign up online from Wednesday at 10 a.m. -Monday at 4 p.m.

Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information about these shows and events or to purchase tickets.