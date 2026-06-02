Regional musicians headline First Friday Concert Series at Glacial Park this summer

Mill Creek Jumble, an Americana/folk/string band from Grayslake, will perform Friday, June 5. (Photo provided by Mill Creek Jumble. )

The McHenry County Conservation District ‘s First Friday Concert Series at the Lost Valley Visitor Center patio in Ringwood kicks off Friday, June 5.

The free series, which runs from June through September, includes four concerts featuring regional musicians. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic dinner and take in the breathtaking view from the patio while enjoying the live performances. No registration is required.

Mill Creek Jumble – Friday, June 5, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mill Creek Jumble is an Americana/folk/string band from Grayslake, featuring guitar, banjo, violin, mandolin, bass, harmonica and some auxiliary percussion. They play a mix of tunes, from old-time music to contemporary covers and some originals.

Pat Gaughan & Nancy Maio – Friday, July 10, 7-8:30 p.m.

Pat Gaughan and Nancy Maio have traveled throughout the Midwest performing traditional Irish music, folk, blues, Americana and original compositions. As a duo, they combine Pat’s rich voice and intricate guitar playing with Nancy’s instrumental virtuosity on the fiddle.

Bobby Bullet – Friday, August 7, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bobby Bullet St. Germaine was born on the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation. His music spans generations of shared cultural history and explores themes of love, sorrow, loss, simple joys and our need to heal. Bobby won the Native American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Fox Crossing Stringband – Friday, September 4, 7-8:30 p.m.

Fox Crossing Stringband is a high-energy acoustic band from Chicago that has been performing across the Midwest for nearly a decade. Their sound blends bluegrass, country, Americana and folk, featuring creative bluegrass takes on unexpected covers alongside heartfelt original songs.

No glass containers are permitted at the event. In case of inclement weather, visit MCCD.me/Alerts for updates.

For more information about the concerts, visit mccdistrict.org.