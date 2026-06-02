McAninch Arts Center celebrates 40 years with star-studded new season

The Barricade Boys: Broadway at the Movies will be at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo provided by the McAninch Arts Center )

The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is marking 40 years of world-class arts and entertainment with its most ambitious season yet.

The MAC’s 2026-2027 Performance Series — now on sale via subscription — brings globally renowned artists to Glen Ellyn across an extraordinary mix of dance, music, comedy and family entertainment.

Highlights include Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts Band, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, Ballet Hispánico New York, NoGravity Theatre and WGN’s Ana Belaval plus a free 40th Anniversary Festival.

“Forty years ago, the MAC made a promise to this community to bring the world’s best artists right to their doorstep. This season, we are keeping that promise in a big way, and bringing in the best national and international acts from around the globe,” MAC Director Diana Martinez said in a news release. “From the breathtaking visual artistry of NoGravity Theatre dance illusionists from Italy, MOMIX and Ballet Hispánico New York, to the exquisite harmonies of The King’s Singers from the UK to the high energy of Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts, to the infectious comedy of Ana Belaval and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, this is a season that has something for everyone. We’ve also woven in a celebration of American artistic achievement in honor of the nation’s 250th, and we’re proud to mark milestone anniversaries alongside our beloved resident companies, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic. This is a season I’m genuinely proud of, and I can’t wait to share it with our community.”

The MAC’s 40th Anniversary celebration kicks off with a free 40th Anniversary Festival outdoors at the Lakeside Pavilion on Aug. 23. The family-friendly afternoon is headlined by ’80s cover band Sixteen Candles and features art activities, excerpts from College Theater’s production of “Footloose,” ’80s dance lessons, food vendors and more.

The celebration continues as the Performance Series begins with a concert of blues, rock and soul music by COD alum Jim Belushi & the Sacred Hearts Band (Sept. 12) followed by an evening of stand-up by WGN’s-own Ana Belaval (Sept. 19). Additional fall programming includes Elton Rohn (Oct. 3), “CARMEN.maquia” - Ballet Hispánico New York (Oct. 10), “The Barricade Boys: Broadway at the Movies” (Oct. 17) and MOMIX: “Botanica” (Nov. 7).

WGN’s-own Ana Belaval will perform stand-up comedy at the McAninch Arts Center Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo provided by the McAninch Arts Center. )

The MAC celebrates the holidays with new shows and favorite traditions. New shows include Uptown: “A Very Soulful Christmas” (Dec. 12). Holiday favorites include The Second City (Dec. 5) and Salt Creek Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 18-20).

Programming continues throughout the winter and spring. Highlights include debut performances “Treasure Island Reimagined,” (Jan. 24) a live-action graphic novel combined with a radio show; “Magic Rocks!” starring America’s Got Talent illusionist Leon Etienne (Jan. 30); and the ground-breaking Italian performance arts company NoGravity Theatre in “Divine Comedy” (April 11).

Also celebrating an anniversary is New Philharmonic, the professional symphony orchestra in residence at the MAC. New Philharmonic kicks off its 50th season with “Musica Italiana Dolce” (Sept. 26-27).

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional Equity theater in residence at the MAC, kicks off their 40th season in with “Louisa Mae Alcott’s Little Women” adapted by Lauren Gunderson (Nov. 12-Dec. 13).