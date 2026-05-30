76th annual Swedish Fest set for June 24-28 in Geneva

Carnival riders fly through the air on opening day of Swedish Days in Geneva on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

A must-stop for a summer fun adventure is Geneva’s 76th Annual Swedish Days Festival, which kicks off Wednesday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, June 28 throughout downtown Geneva.

Paul and Debbie Rosso of St. Charles watch as their granddaughter, Finley, 7, plays a game during a rainy opening day of the 75th Annual Swedish Days on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Enjoying the bands on Central Stage will be more fun than ever with all-new themed nights. On Thursday at 7 p.m., wear your best 70s and 80s outfit to win a prize. Friday at 7 p.m., beach balls will be given away to throw around and Saturday at 7 p.m., light up the night with foam glow sticks.

On Saturday, stop by the Doodle Booth, which will resemble a photo booth, but instead of a photo strip, local artist Spencer Donahue will give guests a portrait pen doodle-style drawing.

Shopping & Treasures

Some downtown merchants will be open late on Wednesday and Thursday for Swedish Nights, and all week long, some merchants will offer special deals and promotions.

Free Entertainment

Free nightly musical entertainment on Central Stage kicks off Wednesday with the Swedish American Choir, the Geneva Park District performances and the Geneva’s Got Talent semi-final. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons feature various solo and small-band artists in the Craft Beer Tent. Enjoy traditional Scandinavian dancing with the Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago. These dancers will be performing on the courthouse lawn on Saturday.

Food Booths

Festival goers can feast on traditional Swedish and favorite American foods including brats, corn dogs, sandwiches, meatballs, to name a few, at the many nonprofit food booths. Stop by one of the beer gardens that will offer good food, drink and entertainment during the festival, including the Chamber’s Craft Beer Tent on James Street.

Geneva Settlers Breakfast

If you have lived in Geneva for over 25 years, join others for the Geneva Settlers Breakfast on June 25. This popular event is at Riverside Receptions at 35 N. River Lane, with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. No reservations necessary.

Activities For Young Visitors

Open every day of the festival, the carnival offers unlimited-ride wristbands.

Other activities include a Dodgeball Tournament, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and mini golf.

June 26 is “Kids’ Day,” when kids can stay busy from early in the morning to late into the night. The day kicks off with the Kids’ Parade leaving from Campbell & Fourth streets (look for the registration sign on the south side of the Courthouse lawn). The fun continues with activities at the Geneva Public Library, both inside and out.

The Kids’ Day Parade invites children up to the age of 10 to enter one of our parade categories: Swedish Spirit, Geneva Viking Fans, and Fun with Bikes and Trikes.

Come for the Run, Stay for the Fun

The Swedish Days 5K Lopp promises an unbelievable race experience. Join runners on Saturday, June 27 at Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve at 7:30 a.m. There is also a Kids Dash at 9 a.m. for children 10 and under.

Grand Parade

The festival conclude with the Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

Admission to Swedish Days is free.

Events, hours and the schedule will be available at genevachamber.com or by calling the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.