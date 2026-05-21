Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon plan summer full of festivals

Desiree and the Wilde take the stage Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, for the third annual Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Summer festival season is right around the corner, and the Sauk Valley is gearing up for a packed calendar of can’t-miss events.

From hometown favorites and lively street fairs to food festivals, music lineups, and cultural celebrations, the upcoming summer festivals offer plenty of ways to make the most of 2026.

Dixon Dement Town Music Festival – May 30

The Dement Town Music Festival brings a full day of live music, food, art and community to Dixon’s Depot Avenue. Festival gates open at 2 p.m., with live music from 3 to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages, with children 5 and younger admitted free. Advance tickets are available for $15 online until noon May 30. After that time, tickets will cost $20 at the gate (cash only). discoverdixon.com

Belson Music Fest Rock Falls – June 6

This annual festival celebrates the life, music and legacy of Rock Falls native Louie Belson, a world-renowned big band drummer. The one-day festival is jam-packed with events, including a drum clinic and several performances from a variety of bands at RB&W District Amphitheater. visitrockfalls.com/bellson-music-fest

Dixon Petunia Festival – July 3-6

The 61st annual Dixon Petunia Festival is one of the most-anticipated summer festivals in the Sauk Valley. The event features a carnival, fireworks, a parade, live music, a dog parade, a car show and much more. petuniafestival.org

Sterling Street Fest – July 25

This inaugural Sterling Street Fest is a community block party-style event from 2-8 p.m. in downtown Sterling. The festival will have live entertainment from The Solution and Loess Hills and The Breakfast Club, as well as a Kids’ Zone and Makers Market in Dale Park. sterlingmainstreet.org/sterling-street-fest