3 Fests Coming To Starved Rock Country

Visitors lined up for several different food offerings during the Food Truck Festival at City Park in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Join us as we explore three fan-favorite festivals making their return, May 15-17, to Starved Rock Country. For more year-round gatherings, you can enjoy in the SRC area, be sure to follow Starved Rock Country on Facebook and explore our calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events.

Visitors wait in a line at the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the Fall Food Truck Festival in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello)

Streator’s Food Truck Fest

May 16

Facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest

The Streator Walldogs Food Truck Festival, benefitting Streator Public Art and Walldogs Murals, is one of the most popular annual foodie events in Starved Rock Country. Set to return to Streator City Park from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, this spring edition of Streator’s open-air food fest will feature 21 food trucks, including a number of brand-new additions. Head to Streator’s picturesque downtown City Park where they’ll be congregating to serve up delicious meals and tasty treats.

A few of this year’s exciting assortment of food trucks will include popular offerings like Pierogi Rig, a legendary truck serving up a variety of sweet and savory pierogi and giant Polish sausage sandwiches. My Funnel and Lemonade, a popular Northern Illinois truck will be bringing their delicious fresh funnel cake concoctions, like the decadent Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake and fan-favorite deep fried Oreos.

New trucks include Thai Jasmine Rice and Noodles, a Rockford institution and fan-favorite food truck serving a wide assortment of Thai dishes such as noodle-rich pad thai, drunken noodles and vegan offerings. Twisted Pasta will be offering their signature take on Italian street food – including popular items like their line of handheld pasta cones, toasted spaghetti grilled cheese and alfredo balls.

The day’s festivities also will include free live music courtesy of The KGB Band, who will be playing the hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, a special solo set by Carley Baudino – a singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt vocals and headlining set by local favorites The Sumthins. The fest will also feature an artisan Maker’s Market – where you’ll find 60 vendors with handmade goods and local art available for purchase. Free yard games will be set up in the park for families and friends to enjoy. For more information, follow Streator Food Truck Festival on Facebook.

While you’re in Streator, take some time to explore the downtown. You’ll find some great murals, public art and sculptures and an assortment of boutique and gift stores located within just one block of the event site. Pick up your complementary mural tour books at the food truck event site, while supplies last, or simply head to streatorpublicart.com for more information.

A large crowd attends the 10th annual TBM Avenger Reunion and Airshow on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Peru’s TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans

May 15 and 16

TBMReunion.org

The 2026 TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans returns May 15–16 at Illinois Valley Regional Airport, marking the event’s 10th anniversary.

This year’s show will feature both day and night shows by the TITAN Aerobatic team. The TITAN Aerobatic Team (formerly the AeroShell Aerobatic Team) will be flying their precision four-ship aerobatic routine in T-6/SNJ Texans. They will perform during Friday’s night airshow and again during the daytime show on Saturday.

Friday night includes the popular TBM Glow, a nighttime TBM Avenger engine run-up that’s become a signature moment of the event. Immediately following the TBM Glow, there will be a fireworks display to close out the evening. The night also will feature live music from She’s A Maybe and a beer garden.

Saturday’s events include the annual Salute to Veterans and Honor Walk, featuring the parade and funeral flag procession. Both days will include a variety of warbirds from World War II and other eras, along with the largest gathering of TBM Avengers in the U.S.

Avengers scheduled to attend include: TBM Avenger Inc.’s (Brad & Jane Deckert) TBM-3 Avenger “T83,” Tom Buck’s TBM-3E Avenger, James Bohannon III’s TBM-3U Avenger, Commemorative Air Force Missouri Wing’s TBM-3E Avenger, The Hangar at 743/Prescott Foundation’s TBM-3E Avenger-Gregor Colyer/Ace Maker Airshow’s TBM-3E Avenger “Pacific Predator,” CAF Rocky Mountain Wing’s TBM-3E Avenger, TBM Avenger LLC’s (Tim Savage) TBM-3E Avenger, Ed Wuerker’s TBM-3E Avenger, Steve Sorge’s TBM-3 Avenger and Dave Sanders Collection’s TBM-3U Avenger

More information and updates will be available at tbmreunion.org.

Marli Woodin of Norway runs through a large open field to fly her butterfly kite during the 'Kites in Flight' festival on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa’s Kites in Flight

PickUsOttawaIL.com

May 16-17

Giant kites will take to the skies above Ottawa during the 6th Annual Kites in Flight Festival. This beloved fest returns for two full days of family-friendly aerial adventure at Peck Park in Ottawa.

The festival, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will be bigger and more exciting than ever before. The festival, hosted by the Ottawa Visitors Center and and The Exploreum Children’s Museum will feature an incredible display of colorful, enormous kites, with professional kite demos from Chicago Kite. You’ll see giant kites in the shape of schools of fish, a King Kong-sized gorilla and a massive astronaut.

This year’s festival also includes a $5 wristband for kids, offering unlimited access to bounce houses all day, and a special pop-up experience from the Ottawa Exploreum. There will be live entertainment for kids and adults, read alongs, crafts, face painting and more. Scheduled to attend are The John Measner Magic Show, fun animals from Crosstown Exotics and a special appearance by artist Gincy.

For the latest updates, be sure to follow the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum official Facebook page.