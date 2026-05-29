Outdoor Summer Concert Series returns to Blackberry Farm in Aurora

Live & Uncorked, the Fox Valley Park District’s popular BYOB summer concert series, returns June 4 through July 23 at Blackberry, 100 S. Barnes Road. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Park District. )

Live & Uncorked, a free live music series, returns to Blackberry Farm in Aurora this summer.

The concerts are the perfect way for adults to unwind with live music in one of Aurora’s most scenic settings.

Entering its 13th season, the Fox Valley Park District’s popular BYOB summer concert series returns June 4 through July 23 at Blackberry, 100 S. Barnes Road on Aurora’s far west side.

Designed exclusively for guests 21 and older, concerts take place Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. at the park’s Performance Pavilion and picnic area. Gates open at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets remain $10 early bird and $12 day-of, while season passes for all eight concerts are available for $64 .

Last year, more than 4,800 people attended the eight-concert season.

“We try to get a good mix of not only genres, but cover music and some originals because some of these bands have a following,” Delaney Shaw, Blackberry Farm’s rental & events supervisor, said in a news release.

Variety is reflected in this summer’s lineup, which spans everything from ’80s arena rock and British Invasion favorites to Americana, grunge and soul-infused party music.

This year’s lineup includes:

The Spazmatics, June 4 — “Ultimate 80s” cover band performing dance, rock and new wave favorites with a few 70s and 90s hits mixed in.

— “Ultimate 80s” cover band performing dance, rock and new wave favorites with a few 70s and 90s hits mixed in. The Simple Remedy, June 11 — Americana group blending country, folk, rock, Chicago blues and soul.

— Americana group blending country, folk, rock, Chicago blues and soul. Semple, June 18 — High-energy pop, rock and alternative cover band known for electrifying performances.

High-energy pop, rock and alternative cover band known for electrifying performances. Billy Elton, June 25 — Tribute celebration honoring the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

Tribute celebration honoring the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. The Wayouts, July 2 — Garage rock and British Invasion revival band specializing in 1960s classics.

Garage rock and British Invasion revival band specializing in 1960s classics. How Rude, July 9 — Crowd-pleasing ’90s and 2000s covers featuring rock, grunge and upbeat pop.

Crowd-pleasing ’90s and 2000s covers featuring rock, grunge and upbeat pop. Cadillac Groove, July 16 — Multi-genre party band blending Southern rock, blues, funk, R&B and soul.

Multi-genre party band blending Southern rock, blues, funk, R&B and soul. Bon Journeyed, July 23 — Arena rock tribute band covering the massive catalogs of Bon Jovi and Journey.

Blackberry Farm’s Summer Kitchen will also be open during concerts, offering grab-and-go snacks and freshly squeezed lemonade.

For more information, visit foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.