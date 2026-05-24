Farmers markets ready to return to Kendall County region

Jamie Rudder grows microgreens as part of her Oswego-based business, Vital Superfoods of Woolley Farm. This is her fourth year of being a vendor at the Oswego Country Market. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Country Market

The open-air outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 7 through Sept. 27, on Main Street in downtown Oswego. In addition to fresh local produce, the market features meat, eggs, artisan cheeses, honey, pet goods, baked goods and specialty foods. Some vendors in recent years have included Marek’s Authentic Polish Food, Nuts to Go, The Olive Gallery and many others. oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/special-events/oswego-country-market

Riverside Farmers Market – Yorkville

The Riverside Farmers Market is a new Farmers Market in Yorkville, which will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 16 and running through Sept. 22. The market will have fresh produce, artisan foods, handcrafted goods and locally made products. chistreetmarkets.com.

DeKalb County

DeKalb Farmers Market

The DeKalb Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 4 through Sept. 3, in downtown DeKalb’s Van Buer Plaza on the corner of Second and Locust streets. Extended hours are noon to 6 p.m. and will be available on Thursdays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13. More than 25 local vendors bring their fresh produce, bread, baked goods, coffee, honey and more. Take a break from the office and enjoy a weekday lunch from food trucks while listening to live music from various performers from noon to 1:30 p.m. dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market

Shabbona Farmers Market

Shabbona Farmers Market runs every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 through October at Purdy Park. The market features local gardeners, crafters and businesses. Some dates are special Family Fun Days with bounce houses and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Sunday at Sandwich

Sunday at Sandwich is a vintage, antique and handmade goods market held the second Sunday of the month, May through October (except for September), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. sundayatsandwich.com

Sycamore Farmers Market

The DeKalb County History Center is the new host of the Sycamore Farmers Market this year. The farmers market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from June 2 through Sept. 1 on the history center’s front lawn, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. The market features locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, prepared food, beverages, crafts and art. dekalbcountyhistory.org