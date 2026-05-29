Jackyl rocks Hollywood Casino Joliet June 5

The multi-platinum selling rock band Jackyl will headline Hollywood Casino Joliet on Friday, June 5. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

The multi-platinum selling rock band Jackyl will headline Hollywood Casino Joliet on Friday, June 5.

“Jackyl has built a reputation for larger-than-life performances that leave a lasting impression,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “We’re excited to continue bringing standout acts to our venue, and we’re looking forward to this exciting night of live rock music.”

Widely regarded as a loud, proud and unapologetic rock and roll force, Jackyl is a multi-platinum selling powerhouse that has spent more than three decades captivating generations of fans with live performances around the world.

Known for its high-energy, anything-goes style, the band has shared the stage with iconic acts including Aerosmith, KISS and ZZ Top, the release stated.

The four-member band features Jesse James Dupree on vocals and guitar, Jeff Worley on guitar, Chris Worley on percussion and Roman Glick on bass. Over the course of its career, the group has released nine studio albums, solidifying its enduring legacy in American rock music.

More information about the upcoming performance and Hollywood Casino Joliet events can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.