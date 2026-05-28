Paramount presents The Second City’s ‘Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons’ at Aurora’s Copley Theatre

The Second City returns to Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora with their latest revue, “Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons” May 28-June 20. (Image provided by The Paramount Theatre)

The Second City returns to Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora with their latest revue, “Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons” May 28-June 20.

Celebrating its 67th anniversary in 2026, Second City’s “Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons” features classic sketch comedy and songs from the company’s rich history, fresh new favorites, and the signature brand of irreverent improv that The Second City is famous for. With alumni such as Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Keegan-Michael Key and Tim Robinson, The Second City has an unmatched track record of launching the careers of comedy superstars, according to a news release from Paramount Theatre.

The cast features Second City’s “stars of tomorrow,” which includes the current Second City Touring Company, featuring Emily Anderson, Avery Ford, Dani James, Max Lazerine, Dave Lyzenga, Julia Morales and Cassidy Russell.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 2:30 and 8 p.m.in Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

Tickets are $46. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until show time on show days.