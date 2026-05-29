Cycle into summer During STC Live! on June 3

Ride your bicycle to downtown St. Charles for STC Live! at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 for a performance from Leslie Hunt. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance. )

The St. Charles Business Alliance invites the public to celebrate biking and walking in St. Charles at STC Live! on the 1st Street Plaza from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 for the Cycle into Summer event.

STC Live! takes place on Wednesday and Friday evenings at the 1st Street Plaza and at various local businesses throughout the summer.

Leslie Hunt will perform at 6 p.m. She’s the owner of Hunt House Creative Arts Center in downtown St. Charles and was a Top 10 female contestant on Season 6 of “American Idol.”

Along with the musical entertainment, various community groups will be onsite providing information, resources and giveaways (while supplies last) on how to make the most of biking in St. Charles.

The community groups that will be onsite are the city of St. Charles, St. Charles D303, St. Charles Library, St. Charles Park District and the St. Charles Police Department. Sammy’s Bikes will also be on the 1st Street Plaza providing complimentary adjustments for bicycles.

To find more information regarding the Cycle into Summer event during STC Live!, visit STCAlliance on Facebook.

For additional information on the St. Charles Business Alliance’s bikeability/walkability campaign, visit stcalliance.org/biking.