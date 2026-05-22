Dining tour of Starved Rock Country

There's no need to drive to Maryland for crab cakes. You can get the real McCoy at the Beach House in Ottawa. (Shaw Media photo)

From classic supper clubs to inventive new eateries, Starved Rock Country offers a wide range of memorable dining experiences. Blending time-honored recipes with fresh ideas and local flavor, this collection highlights both beloved institutions and newer culinary destinations found throughout the region. Whether you are in the mood for a refined night out, a casual bite or something sweet, you will find plenty of standout options to explore.

Bold flavors and creative comfort food define the menu at Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill (3585 Route 47, Morris), where Lincoln-themed décor and a lineup of oversized craft burgers create a fun and memorable experience. Favorites include the Gettysburger and the Rail-Splitter, alongside loaded mac and cheese bowls, signature sandwiches and a wide range of appetizers.

Farm charm and wide-open space define the experience at Hank’s Farm Restaurant (2973 Route 71, Ottawa), where dining takes place inside a converted dairy barn surrounded by rolling acreage and roaming animals. Known for its popular Sunday brunch buffet, the restaurant also features outdoor dining, a full bar and private event space in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Coffee lovers often begin their day at Jeremiah Joe Coffee (807 La Salle St., Ottawa), a longtime local favorite serving freshly brewed beverages since 2002. With five signature house blends made from imported beans, the menu ranges from simple black coffee to blended cold brew espresso drinks. The café caters to every type of coffee drinker, while additional drive-thru locations make it easy to grab a cup on the go.

Just a few blocks away, The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli (1219 Fulton St., Ottawa) offers a unique dining experience inside a former cheese factory. Operating for more than 30 years, this beloved spot serves a wide variety of paninis, subs and carver sandwiches made with specialty cheeses, fresh breads and quality meats. Guests also can enjoy rotating homemade soups and daily specials in a setting rooted in the building’s rich history along the I&M Canal.

Seafood takes center stage at The Beach House (700 La Salle St., Ottawa), where a globally inspired coastal menu features fresh oysters, tuna poke and an authentic lobster roll. The offerings extend well beyond seafood, with dishes like pork shank al pastor and Thai curry chicken. A full bar, crafted cocktails and an extensive wine list round out the lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Right next door, Bar Dolci (702 La Salle St., Ottawa) transitions from an upscale lunch destination into an evening champagne and dessert lounge. Guests can enjoy gourmet pizzas, baked pastas and handcrafted cocktails during the day, followed by indulgent desserts such as crème brûlée, gelato and small bites designed to pair with a curated drink menu. The space offers a refined yet relaxed setting for late-night gatherings.

Wine enthusiasts will appreciate a stop at CatsEye Wine Bar (724 La Salle St., Ottawa), an intimate venue known for its extensive selection of local and international wines. The evolving cocktail menu and calendar of events, including art openings, live music and tastings, create a dynamic and inviting experience for guests looking to unwind.

In Streator, Gaetano’s Vault (200 E. Main St., Streator) delivers an upscale dining experience inside a beautifully restored historic bank building. The Roaring Twenties-inspired décor sets the stage for a menu that blends American and Italian influences, with standout dishes including a 16-ounce New York strip, citrus glazed mahi mahi and an Italian-style tenderloin that reflects regional flavor.

Along the Illinois River, Starved Rock Lodge Restaurant (One Lodge Ln., Oglesby) provides a scenic dining experience in a historic lodge setting. Guests can enjoy meals in the grand dining hall or on the veranda overlooking the river, often accompanied by live music and a relaxed atmosphere that makes it an ideal place to gather after a day outdoors. You’ll find an expansive menu of comfort foods, along with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

A short distance away, Skoogs Pub & Grill (155 Mill St., North Utica) has built a reputation for generous portions and craveable meals. Favorites include the hearty 3/4-pound Skoog Burger and a variety of wings served in multiple sauces. The casual setting makes it a popular stop for those looking to refuel with classic pub fare.

Also in Utica, Bruce & Ollie’s Ice Cream, Specialty Coffee & Deli (166 Mill St., North Utica) offers a cozy stop for hand-scooped ice cream, coffee drinks and light fare. Housed in a historic building with original stone walls and exposed beams, the shop features sandwiches, soups, charcuterie boards and breakfast options alongside its sweet treats.

Craft beverages and local flavor come together at August Hill Winery & Illinois Sparkling Co. (106 Mill St., North Utica), where guests can sample award-winning wines made from grapes grown in the region. The tasting room offers wine flights, patio seating and the opportunity to enjoy or take home a selection of sparkling and still wines.

La Salle’s Uptown Grill (601 1st St., La Salle) is renowned for its polished take on classics, often lauded as being one of the best places to grab prime ribs in the Chicagoland area on Friday and Saturday nights. These char-broiled steaks are cut and aged in-house; the seafood, shellfish and oysters are prepared fresh every day. In addition to offering great food, Uptown has a full service bar and lounge complete with a list of more than 100 wines and 12 craft beers on tap.

HAZE Smokehouse (59 Bucklin St., La Salle) is widely known for its attention to detail, using only the freshest ingredients, house-made sauces, sides and slow-smoked meats in delectable dishes. Fans rave about the pulled pork, Bama White Nachos and extensive bourbon selection. Haze also is a top spot to take in a terrific concert – their outdoor performance space hosts a variety of genres, with blues and blues rock being their specialty.

Classic Italian tradition continues at Verucchi’s Ristorante (600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley), where five generations have carried on a legacy of fresh pasta and time-tested recipes. Signature dishes include tavern-style chicken and housemade sausage or meatballs, complemented by an expansive wine list and a comfortable bar area.