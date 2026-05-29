‘All Shook Up’ on stage at Byron Civic Theatre this weekend

Get ready to dance in your seat – the Byron Civic Theater is bringing the electrifying musical “All Shook Up” to the stage this weekend.

Powered by the legendary music of Elvis Presley and inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” this laugh‑out‑loud romantic comedy drops audiences into a 1950s town where rock and roll is outlawed… until one rebellious stranger changes everything.

Chad, the leather‑jacketed roustabout, arrives with a mission: teach the town to love boldly, dance freely, and embrace the joy they’ve been missing. With show‑stopping performances of Elvis favorites like “All Shook Up,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and “Blue Suede Shoes,” this musical is pure fun from start to finish.

Hollywood director Darren Mangler makes his Byron Civic Theater debut, transforming the stage with stunning multimedia effects and a fresh artistic vision. The cast features outstanding local performers alongside guest actor Kai Brown, joining the production from San Diego and New York.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 29; 2 and 7 p.m. May 30 and 2 p.m. May 31.

Tickets are available at www.byronparks.org.