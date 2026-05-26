Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden celebrates 10-Year anniversary in downtown Batavia

Owner Melissa Monno outside Batavia's Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, which is celebrating 10 years in downtown Batavia. (Photo by Royce Cottrell)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 10th anniversary of Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 22.

A Batavia Chamber member, Sidecar Supper Club is located at 12 N. River St. in Batavia.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 22 for Sidecar Supper Club's 10th anniversary in downtown Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce. )

Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault and Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with restaurant owner Melissa Monno, as well many more friends and community members.

For ten years, Sidecar Supper Club has been taking patrons on “culinary adventures for the taste buds and musical adventures for the soul,” Monno said in a press release from the Batavia Chamber.

Located in a historic 1880s limestone building, Sidecar Supper Club prides itself on its high-end pub fare made from scratch using many locally sourced ingredients, along with a large variety of craft beer. During summers, live local music is featured in the multi-tiered and dog-friendly beer garden.

Sidecar Supper Club is open Tuesday – Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday hours are 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday hours are noon to midnight and Sunday hours are noon to 9 p.m. They are closed on Monday.

More information about Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, including the menu, upcoming events, and musicians, can be found at sidecarsupperclub.com.