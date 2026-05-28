B4 Summer Festival returns to Richardson Adventure Farm June 13

Fest-goers take in the live music at a previous B4 Summer Fest. This year’s lineup includes DJ Mark Esses, Barrington’s School of Rock, Made in America: a Toby Keith tribute band, and Modern Day Romeos. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla )

Enjoy bourbon and wine tasting, fireworks, live entertainment and more at the B4 Summer Festival Saturday, June 13 at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove.

This aerial view shows the B4 Summer Festival grounds at dusk at the Richardson Adventure Farm. This year’s fest is Saturday, June 13. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla)

The festival will also have craft beer, food trucks, dog-friendly grounds and many free family-friendly activities, in addition to a zip-lining for an added fee.

“We call it the ultimate party for a purpose,” Jim Wojdyla, B4 fest co-founder and chairman, as well as lead singer for Modern Day Romeos, said in a news release. “This fest is so special because it is inside Richardson Adventure Farm — with so many fun, free activities like pedal cars, giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds, yard games and the 50-foot-tall observation tower, all normally closed this time of year, but they open just for us.”

In addition to Modern Day Romeos, performing that night will be Made in America, a Toby Keith tribute band, preceded by Barrington’s School of Rock and, starting things out in the afternoon, DJ Mark Esses. A highlight of the Made in America set will be a special song celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday, while also honoring active military and veterans in the audience.

Limited tickets are available for the fest’s Barrel Bounty bourbon tasting, featuring eight bourbons. Four-punch cards are $30 and eight-punch cards are $50. Wine tasting by the flight is $8 for six wines, $5 for three or $2 for one. The tastings will take place between 3 and 9 p.m.

Bringing their flavorful fare to the party will be Pixie Dawgs, Bellies, Toasty Cheese, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, El Chido Street Tacos, Brookie’s Soda Hut, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and the Volo Mulch Center’s Popcorn & Cotton Candy Cause wagon.

Area breweries pouring their favorites will be Crystal Lake, 9th Hour and Harbor Brewing as well as Sew Hop’d Brewery, with domestics and seltzers offered by Chas. Herdrich & Son.

Richardson Adventure Farm is located at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for the fest, which is coordinated by and will benefit the Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 if purchased the day of the event, whether online or at the gate.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit b4fest.com, the Facebook page, @b4summerfestival on Instagram and by searching B4 Summer Fest 2026 on YouTube.