Award-winning musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to The Lodge Performing Arts Center in Elgin

Cast members rehearse for the upcoming production "Jagged Little Pill," which runs May 29-June 7 at The Lodge Performing Arts Center in Elgin. (Photo by Lauren Tucker )

Local audiences will experience the electrifying music, emotional depth, and social impact of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” at The Lodge Performing Arts Center in Elgin.

Running from May 29 through June 7, the production is inspired by the iconic music of Alanis Morissette and is presented by point2point Productions in collaboration with The Lodge Performing Arts Center.

This marks the first Illinois production of “Jagged Little Pill” since the national Broadway tour played Chicago in 2023 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Far more than a jukebox musical, “Jagged Little Pill” is a fearless and deeply human story that explores the complexities of the modern American family. Beneath the surface of a seemingly “perfect” suburban household lies a web of unspoken truths, addiction, trauma, identity struggles and the desperate need for connection.

The production shines a spotlight on the opioid crisis and sexual assault.

Producers hope the show will resonate not only with theater lovers, but also with teens, parents, educators, counselors and community leaders.

Special One-Night Event Featuring Broadway Producer Melissa M. Jones and Visionary Artist Lourds Lane

On Saturday, May 30, the production will host a special limited-ticket private event featuring Broadway producer Melissa M. Jones, who produced the original Broadway opening of “Jagged Little Pill.” Jones will participate in an exclusive pre-show discussion about the musical’s impact, its Broadway journey, and the importance of socially conscious storytelling in theater. The evening will also feature visionary artist, speaker and activist Lourds Lane, founder of the global nonprofit The SuperYou FUNdation.

The special event includes pre-show cocktails and appetizers, followed by the performance of “Jagged Little Pill.” Guests will also enjoy an exclusive post-show reception featuring cocktails, desserts, coffee and special live performances by cast members and additional surprise guest performers. Availability for this private event is limited.

The Lodge Performing Arts Center is located at 18 Villa Court in Elgin.

Tickets and additional information are available at point2point productions Ticket Page

Due to mature themes and language, parental discretion is advised.