Rockin’ the Quarry concet series returns The Forge: Lemont Quarries this summer

The Forge: Lemont Quarries will host 22 tribute concerts in the highly anticipated Rockin’ the Quarry Summer Concert Series, bringing a full season of live music to the park’s outdoor stage and entertainment venue.
The concert series kicks off Saturday, May 29 with Sins N’ Roses, a tribute to Guns N’ Roses, and continues on Friday and Saturday nights through Friday, Sept. 4.
The 2026 series features an expanded lineup of nationally recognized tribute acts, including several that will make their Rockin’ the Quarry debut.
New performers in 2026 include Sons of Chicago: A Bruce Springsteen Tribute, Terrapin Flyer: Grateful Dead Tribute, Yacht Rock Night with The Ron Burgundys, The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, REO Survivor & Co. Tribute, The Crown Jewels: A Queen Tribute and The Boy Band Nite, offering fans a wide range of classic rock, pop and crowd-favorite hits.
Returning favorites to the Rockin’ the Quarry stage include One of These Nights: Eagles Tribute, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Trippin’ Billies: Dave Matthews Band Tribute, and Second Hand News: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, continuing the concert series tradition of celebrating legendary artists in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting.
Concerts take place at The Mount at The Forge, an open-air stage set within The Forge: Lemont Quarries’ 300-acre adventure park.
Guests are invited to bring their own chair or blanket and enjoy general lawn seating, with food and beverages available for purchase on-site, including The Quarry Grill, Two Brothers Pizza, the Creamery and more.
Admission is free for children 2 and under. Premium seating options are also available, including the returning VIP Lounges (which includes eight concert tickets, a private seating area and a dedicated server) and new VIP huts (which include six tickets, a private seating area and a dedicated server).
For more information, including a complete concert schedule and tickets for the 2026 Rockin’ the Quarry Summer Concert Series, visit forgeparks.com.