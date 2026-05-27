Rockin’ the Quarry concet series returns The Forge: Lemont Quarries this summer

The Forge: Lemont Quarries will host 22 tribute concerts in the highly anticipated Rockin’ the Quarry Summer Concert Series in 2026. (Image provided by The Forge: Lemont Quarries)

The Forge: Lemont Quarries will host 22 tribute concerts in the highly anticipated Rockin’ the Quarry Summer Concert Series, bringing a full season of live music to the park’s outdoor stage and entertainment venue.

The concert series kicks off Saturday, May 29 with Sins N’ Roses, a tribute to Guns N’ Roses, and continues on Friday and Saturday nights through Friday, Sept. 4.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries will host 22 tribute concerts in the 2026 Rockin' the Quarry summer concert series. (Photo provided by The Forge: Lemont Quarries. )

The 2026 series features an expanded lineup of nationally recognized tribute acts, including several that will make their Rockin’ the Quarry debut.

New performers in 2026 include Sons of Chicago: A Bruce Springsteen Tribute, Terrapin Flyer: Grateful Dead Tribute, Yacht Rock Night with The Ron Burgundys, The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, REO Survivor & Co. Tribute, The Crown Jewels: A Queen Tribute and The Boy Band Nite, offering fans a wide range of classic rock, pop and crowd-favorite hits.

Returning favorites to the Rockin’ the Quarry stage include One of These Nights: Eagles Tribute, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Trippin’ Billies: Dave Matthews Band Tribute, and Second Hand News: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, continuing the concert series tradition of celebrating legendary artists in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting.

Concerts take place at The Mount at The Forge, an open-air stage set within The Forge: Lemont Quarries’ 300-acre adventure park.

Guests are invited to bring their own chair or blanket and enjoy general lawn seating, with food and beverages available for purchase on-site, including The Quarry Grill, Two Brothers Pizza, the Creamery and more.

Admission is free for children 2 and under. Premium seating options are also available, including the returning VIP Lounges (which includes eight concert tickets, a private seating area and a dedicated server) and new VIP huts (which include six tickets, a private seating area and a dedicated server).

For more information, including a complete concert schedule and tickets for the 2026 Rockin’ the Quarry Summer Concert Series, visit forgeparks.com.