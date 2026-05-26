Tickets available for Playhouse 38’s ‘We Hold These Truths’ in Geneva

The Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 has tickets available for its production of “We Hold These Truths.”

The director and playwright is Therese Harrold, and the political drama runs May 29 to 31 and June 5 to 7 at the park district’s community theater at 321 Stevens St.

Coming to the stage between Memorial Day and the country’s 250th anniversary, the play “dramatizes and celebrates freedom of speech, differences of opinion, community building with all the challenges therein,” Harrold said in a news release. “The tension and flux between patriotism and self-interests, ageism and new wave, exclusivity vs. inclusion is the impetus for this two-act play.”

The cast includes Larry Boller, Elizabeth DiGiacomo, John Frankenthal, Gretchen Gehrhardt, Therese Harrold, Toria Hollyn, Jami Johnson, Luke Knol and Siobhan Maguire.

The Sunday matinees will include a “Happy Birthday USA cake and an opportunity to ”‘talk back’ about the play,” according to the release.

Performances are 7 p.m. May 29, May 30, June 5 and June 6, and at 3 p.m. May 31 and June 7. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Concessions will be available to buy, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, popcorn and candy.

People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org/Tickets or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center.

Information about group sales discounts is available by calling the park district at 630-232-4542.