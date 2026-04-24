Experience Foreigner live with ‘Feels Like The First Time’ at Raue Center for the Arts May 16

Feels Like The First Time, a tribute to legendary rock band Foreigner, takes the stage at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake for an electrifying night of classic rock at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Feels Like The First Time, a tribute to legendary rock band Foreigner, takes the stage at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake for an electrifying night of classic rock at 7 p.m. May 16.

Fans will be treated to Foreigner’s iconic hits, delivered with soaring vocals, signature guitar riffs and the energy of a true rock show, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Hailing from Milwaukee, the seven-piece band was formed in 2017 by veteran musicians with decades of experience performing live. Formerly known as Foreigner 4 Ever, Feels Like The First Time has earned praise from fans and Foreigner themselves for faithfully capturing the spirit of the legendary band.

Tickets start at $55 and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.