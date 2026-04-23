Oswego restaurant in the spotlight on America’s Best Restaurants

Christina’s Grill & Gatherings owner Allen Soboj, right, talks to Sean Kelly, left, host of America's Best Restaurants, about some of the restaurant's entrees. America's Best Restaurants was filming an episode for its show on April 21, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sean Kelly’s eyes widened as an oversized burger was placed in front of him at Christina’s Grill & Gatherings in Oswego.

Kelly is host of America’s Best Restaurants, a national media firm focused on highlighting independent restaurants. America’s Best Restaurants was at the restaurant on April 21 to film an episode for its YouTube channel.

“This is our own creation,” said restaurant owner Allen Soboj in talking to Kelly about the burger. “This is something that we added to our menu when we had one of our other restaurants. It was extremely popular there so we brought it here. It’s two eight ounce patties that are grilled and it’s served with caramelized onions, bacon and barbecue sauce on a pretzel roll. If you’re hungry, this will do it.”

Kelly commented on the size of the burger.

“If two people are hungry, this will do it,” he said.

Soboj owns the restaurant, located at 3516 U.S Route 34 in Oswego, with his wife, Christina.

Sean Kelly, host of America's Best Restaurants, interviews Christina’s Grill & Gatherings owners Christina and Allen Soboj on April 21, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The restaurant is named after her. The Oswego couple in 2020 took over Pearce’s Restaurant & Bar at the Oswegoland Park District’s Fox Bend Golf Course.

The couple is enjoying the attention the restaurant has been getting.

“A lot of people we haven’t heard from in a long time have reached out to us,” Allen Soboj said.

The couple previously owned Bulldog’s Red Hots and North Island Sandwich Shoppe in downtown Batavia.

Kelly enjoys putting independent restaurants in the spotlight.

“We have a whole team of social media people to help out with it,” he said. “We show up to showcase the dishes and showcase the people. And then that becomes part of their social media as well. When people see that, they are able to see the story behind the restaurant. They get to find out where the food comes from, who is making the food, why the dishes are what they are and why the owners do what they do.”

Angie Hibben, president/chief executive officer of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, is happy to see Christina’s in the spotlight. She enjoyed lunch at the restaurant the day America’s Best Restaurants was there.

“It’s great exposure for the business,” Hibben said. “It’s great exposure for Oswego and letting people know that this is the most beautiful place in town to sit outside and eat. You can sit here in the summer and look at the beautiful golf course. And the food is good.”

Those who visit Christina’s Grill & Gatherings will find a variety of food options.

Sean Kelly, host of America's Best Restaurants, interviews Christina’s Grill & Gatherings general manager Sofia Lima on April 21, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Our head cook is Mexican, Allen is Italian and I myself am Cuban,” general manager Sofia Lima said. “All three of us are very passionate about the kitchen and what we do. We believe that cooking is not something that is done just to nurture, but also to enhance flavors.”

The team is developing entrees that are traditional to all three cultures “in order to provide our customers with the best experience,” Lima said. “So by putting our passion and our love into the cooking process, we’re able to provide a better culinary experience for our customers.”