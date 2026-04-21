Fast-casual Mexican restaurant Guzman Y Gomez to open Naperville location

The new Guzman Y Gomez restaurant will be located on South Route 59 in Naperville, and will open later this year. (Photo provided by Guzman Y Gomez )

Guzman Y Gomez, a fast-casual Mexican franchise, will open a new location in Naperville later this year.

The restaurant will be located at 844 S. Route 59 in Naperville.

The new Guzman Y Gomez restaurant will be located on South Route 59 in Naperville, and will open later this year. (Photo provided by Guzman Y Gomez )

According to a news release, Guzman Y Gomez offers real, freshly cooked Mexican-inspired food made to order - including flame-grilled proteins, fully customizable “build your own” burritos, tacos and bowls.

With more than 270 locations worldwide and eight in the Chicagoland area including Naperville, Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Evanston, Des Plaines and Bucktown, Guzman Y Gomez has become a global favorite for its bold flavors, real ingredients and fast service, the release stated.

“At GYG, we’re not just opening restaurants, we’re building a long-term business in the communities we are present,” Steven Marks, founder and co-CEO, said in the release. “Chicagoland has been an important proving ground for us, and we are investing in great people, great locations and, most importantly, great food. Our focus is simple: real ingredients, cooked fresh, with speed and consistency our guests can enjoy every day.”

For more information, visit guzmanygomez.com.