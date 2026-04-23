Bloom Season: Must visit flower festivals in the Midwest this spring, summer

The Kelly family of Yorkville enjoys the Richardson Adventure Farm Tulip Festival in 2021. Shown are Courtney and Chris Kelly with their children (from left) Caroline, Caileigh and Charlotte. (Photo provided by Richardson Adventure Farm)

From tulip-lined streets to sprawling lilac gardens, the Midwest bursts into color each spring with festivals that celebrate nature at its most vibrant.

These flower-filled events go beyond the blooms, offering everything from artisan markets and live music to garden tours and family-friendly activities.

Some are in northern Illinois and some are a few hours’ drive, but these springtime celebrations are great reasons to take a weekend getaway.

The Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park (Sandy Bressner)

Midwest Tulip Fest – Mid-April through mid-May

Stroll through the fields at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park with nearly 650,000 tulips in over 30 varieties. In addition to the perfect photo opportunities, guests can sip on drinks and enjoy live music on the weekends, while the kids play in the FunFarm. Check the website for the “Bloom-O-Meter” to see how many of the tulips are currently in bloom. The closing date is May 10. 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park.

Richardson Farm Tulip Festival – Mid-April through mid- May

The Richardson Farm Tulip Festival, located in Spring Grove near the Wisconsin border, will have 1 million tulips and thousands of daffodils. Guests can marvel at the colorful beauty of the flowers, take a walk along the lakefront trail, play games like giant checkers or cornhole, and enjoy food, drinks and live music. Check the Facebook page for dates and times. 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

Graceland, Crystal Star, Denmark and Shell tulips were among the gorgeous varieties on display at the 2025 Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. (Photo by Tom Funk)

Pella Tulip Time Festival – Pella, Iowa, May 7-9

Head west to Pella, Iowa and take in the beautiful blooms and unique history of this small Dutch town, just southeast of Des Moines. The city comes alive with the colorful blooming tulips, Dutch attire, Dutch food, fun and much more. A schedule of events will be released a few weeks before the event. While in Pella, stop by the Pella Historical Society Museums and Vermeer Windmill, which is the tallest working grain windmill in the United States. Walk through 21 other buildings forming the Historical Village, including a blacksmith shop, wooden shoemaker shop, puppet theater, church, bakery, and the childhood home of Wyatt Earp. For more information and a schedule of Tulip Time events, visit the website.

Tulip Time Festival – Holland, Michigan, May 1-10

Living up to its name, Holland knows how to celebrate tulips and its Dutch heritage. This festival, which runs for 10 days, takes place throughout the city; most events are within a 4-mile radius of the downtown area. More than 6 million tulips are planted in flower beds and parks throughout the city. Other events and activities include Tulip Time tours throughout the city, fine art exhibits, Dutch dance lessons and more. Don’t forget to check out Holland’s charming shops and vast array of dining options.

Celebrate the beauty of Lilac Time in Lombard at a variety of special events including guided walking tours of Lilacia Park. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

Lombard Lilac Time – May 2-17

Beautiful Lilacia Park comes alive during Lilac Time in May. The park is just over 7 acres and has 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips. The festival features several activities for everyone, including kids’ dances, park tours, plant sales, wine tasting, Victorian cottage tours, Lilac Parade and more.

Festival of Spring, Oshkosh, Wisconsin – May 16

Held on the exquisite historical estate and gardens of the Paine Art Center and Garden, this free outdoor festival features a huge spring plant sale with hard-to-find varieties, as well as art, craft and garden vendors. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy free admission to the Paine mansion and gardens, kids’ activities, live music and food.

West Chicago Blooming Fest – May 16

Blooming Fest, held in downtown West Chicago, welcomes spring the third Sunday of May every year. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features one of the largest plant sales in the country. Other activities include craft and food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities in the KidZone.

Lilac Festival, Mackinac Island, Michigan – June 5-14

Head north to gorgeous Mackinac Island, located in northern Lake Michigan, for a long late spring weekend and the annual Lilac Festival, the largest festival of the year on the island. The blooming flowers are found in locations all over the island; Marquette Park has the highest concentration of them. The 10-day festival celebrates lilacs and their importance in the island’s history. Events during the festival include the Lilac Queen coronation, a 10K run, live music, the Grand Parade, lilac planting seminars, kids’ activities and more. This unique island offers so many more activities and options, making it an ideal vacation spot for northern Illinois residents.