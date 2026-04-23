Orion ensemble to perform final concert in Aurora May 3

The Orion Ensemble will perform as its final performances after playing together for 35 years in May. (Photo by Cornelia Babbitt)

The Orion Ensemble will perform as its final performances after playing together for 35 years in May.

The performances will take place at its three Chicago-area venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora at 3 p.m. May 3, PianoForte Studios in downtown Chicago at 7:30 p.m. May 4 and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston at 7:30 p.m. May 10, where Orion is a resident ensemble.

Orion’s founding members—clarinetist Kathryne Pirtle, violinist Florentina Ramniceanu, cellist Judy Stone and pianist Diana Schműck—will be joined by longtime guest musicians Stephen Boe, viola, and Mathias Tacke, violin.

“After 35 years of presenting a vast repertoire spanning the greatest standard repertoire to new compositions written for us, we’ve decided the time has come to conclude our work together,” Ramniceanu said in a news release. “We thank all the wonderful guest musicians who have performed with us and our dedicated audiences who have supported us all these years. We have loved this amazing journey and are grateful for everything we have accomplished together.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for students 13 and older; children 12 and younger are free. Tickets are available at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org.

All programming is subject to change. For more information, visit orionensemble.org.