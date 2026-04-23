1M flowers in bloom at Richardson Farm for Tulip Fest

Richardson Adventure Farm planted 450,000 new bulbs last year, giving the Spring Grove farm’s 2026 Tulip Festival 1 million flowers for visitors to see this season, family patriarch George Richardson said.
[ See more photos from Richardson's Tulip Festival ]
The festival opened this year, fittingly enough, on Earth Day Wednesday for the spring flower season. The farm at 909 English Prairie Road is open daily until the flowers begin dropping their petals.
Operators also added 100,000 daffodils last year for the pop of color those early-blooming buds offer, Richardson said.
Fest hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays for the duration of the fest.