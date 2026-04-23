1M flowers in bloom at Richardson Farm for Tulip Fest

Tulips during the Earth Day opening of the Richardson Farm Tulip Festival on Wednesday, April 22. More than 1 million vibrant flowers in over 75 varieties will be in bloom. About 350,000 new tulip bulbs were planted in the fall of 2025 in a butterfly pattern near a private lake on the property, said George Richardson. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The festival typically lasts for two to three weeks, depending on the blooms. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Richardson Adventure Farm planted 450,000 new bulbs last year, giving the Spring Grove farm’s 2026 Tulip Festival 1 million flowers for visitors to see this season, family patriarch George Richardson said.

[ See more photos from Richardson's Tulip Festival ]

The festival opened this year, fittingly enough, on Earth Day Wednesday for the spring flower season. The farm at 909 English Prairie Road is open daily until the flowers begin dropping their petals.

Operators also added 100,000 daffodils last year for the pop of color those early-blooming buds offer, Richardson said.

Fest hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays for the duration of the fest.