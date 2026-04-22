Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere now open for 2026 season

Families can see otters at Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere. (Photo provided by Summerfield Zoo)

Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere is now open for the 2026 season.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Weekday hours begin May in mid-May and in addition to weekends, the zoo will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families can enjoy up close encounters with a variety of animals, including otters, hyenas, wolves, reindeer, capybaras, sloths and more.

The highlight this early spring will be the animal show featuring Daisy, the zoo’s miniature Highland Cow. Guests will have the opportunity to take photos with Daisy after every show, making it a memorable experience for families and visitors.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the zoo for the new season,” Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo, said in a news release.

Admission to Summerfield Zoo is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $10 for children. All proceeds from admission support the care of the zoo’s animals, many of whom are rescues.

During a visit, guests can enjoy engaging animal presentations, explore the Snack Shop for refreshments, and browse unique finds at The Flying Reindeer Gift Shop.

For more information, visit summerfieldfarmandzoo.com or call 815-547-4852. Summerfield Zoo is located at 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.