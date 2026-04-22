Dixon’s Dement Town Music Fest kicks off summer 2026

Desiree and the Wilde take the stage Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, for the third annual Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The fourth annual Dement Town Music Fest will take place on Saturday, May 30, along Dixon’s Depot Avenue, bringing a full day of live music, food, art and community to help kick off the summer season.

Festival gates open at 2 p.m., with live music from 3 through 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages, with children ages 5 and under admitted free.

Advance tickets are available for $15 online until noon May 30. After that time, tickets will be $20 at the gate (cash only). An ATM will be available on-site.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the day’s entertainment. Outside food, beverages, and coolers are not permitted; however, a variety of local food and drink options will be available, including Mary’s Diner, Lil’ Smoked Bar + Grill, Dement Town Tavern, and PJ’s Pub of Dixon.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes:

Project Nostalgia – a high-energy, female-fronted band performing rock favorites

The Era’s Edge – A tribute to the last great era of rock and roll, Grunge

Funk Brotherz – delivering pop, dance, and funk hits from the 1970s through today

In addition to live music, festival-goers can enjoy live painting, local vendors, and a vibrant community atmosphere throughout the day.

Street parking is available in the surrounding area. Attendees are asked to be respectful of nearby homes and businesses.

Dement Town Music Fest celebrates music, creativity, and community spirit, offering an experience that continues to bring residents and visitors together year after year.

Advance tickets and additional event details can be found under “Dement Town Music Fest” under the “Events” tab at discoverdixon.com.

The event is presented by Hicks Insurance Agency & Associates, Inc., Ken Nelson Auto Group, CGH Medical Center, Mad Water Saloon, Palmyra Pub and Eatery, and MO-ST Plumbing & Mechanical LLC.

The 2026 Event Season Pinnacle Sponsors are Sauk Valley Bank and Raynor Garage Doors.