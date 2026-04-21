Former conductor to return for Clinton Symphony concert

Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s former music director and conductor has been invited back for a “farewell” concert this weekend, closing the orchestra’s 72nd season.

Brian Dollinger, who served with the orchestra from 2007 through 2025, will conduct the final concert of the present season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Clinton High School’s Durgin Performing Arts Center in Clinton, Iowa.

The concert, titled “Overtures to Finales” will include Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, the American Salute by Morton Gould, the overture to Johann Strauss, Jr.’s opera “Die Fledermaus”, and finish with Tchaikovsky’s triumphant Symphony No. 4.

Dollinger conducted Clinton Symphony Orchestra for 18 seasons. During his career, he has conducted orchestras across the United States and in Europe. He presently serves as music director and conductor of the Muscatine Symphony, the Kamuela Philharmonic in Hawaii, and the Southwest Symphony Orchestra in Chicago.

The concert marks the end of the orchestra’s regular season and will be followed by an outdoor Pops Concert at the band shell in Riverview Park on June 7, conducted by current music director and conductor Silas Nathaniel Huff.

Concert tickets are available at the door of the concert at a cost of $20 for adults. All students are admitted free of charge to the concerts. In addition, an adult companion of a student can be admitted at half price.

There is ongoing construction at Clinton High School, and parking and entrance to the Durgin Performance Center are on the back (south) side of the campus.

Complete information and program notes for the pieces to be played are available on the Symphony’s website at clintonsymphony.org.