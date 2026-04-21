Aurora to hosts Youth and Family Resource Fair with live performances, free tacos and more

The City of Aurora’s Youth Services Division will host its annual Youth and Family Resource Fair on Thursday, April 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Prisco Community Center, located at 150 W. Illinois Ave. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

The City of Aurora’s Youth Services Division will host its annual Youth and Family Resource Fair on Thursday, April 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Prisco Community Center, located at 150 W. Illinois Ave.

The annual event is set to be bigger and better than ever, with over 45 different organizations that serve youth and their families expected to attend, according to a news release from the city.

Free, family-friendly fun will also include youth cultural performances, live music and DJ services from A Positive Image, tacos from Taqueria Aurora and door prizes, while supplies last.

“This is one of our most popular events of the year,” Youth Services Manager Simon Rodriguez said in the news release. “The Youth and Family Resource Fair serves as a great opportunity for both our youth and their parents to access free programs, services, and resources, plus enjoy free entertainment through partnerships with Aurora’s youth and business communities.”

For more information on the City of Aurora’s Youth Services Division, visit aurora.il.us/YouthServices

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